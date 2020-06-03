Norton City Council Agenda June 3, 3030

A G E N D A
June 3, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Approve May 20, 2020 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
Megan Keiswetter – $ 2,000 – Re-roofing at 607 Pool Drive
Richard Voss – $ 3,000 – Re-roofing at 808 N. Second
Mark Klein – $10,140 – Re-roofing at 1120 N. Second
Marvin Matchett – $ 5,000 – Re-roofing at 606 N. Jones
Ed Fowler – $ 1,500 – Re-roofing at 313 N. Grant
William Campbell – $ 5,000 – Re-roofing at 509 N. Brown
Rachel Robeson – $ 9,000 – Re-roofing at 305 E. Waverly
Methodist Church – $ 9,000 – Re-roofing at 604 Sunset
Brad Nuzum – $ 500 – Construct deck at 510 W. Crane
David Givens – $ 2,400 – Construct carport at 903 Kennedy Drive
Glenda Campbell – $ 3,500 – Replace front deck at 1028 Truman
Carissa Pickard – $ 0 – Demolish carport and fence at 511 Jones
Visitors:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Jones –
Gerry Cullumber – Report on Shred-it Day on June 13th
– Report on event planned for July 10th
James Moreau –
Donna Foley – Schedule Parks Committee Meeting Report
Ron Briery –
Dean Liddle – Public Safety Committee Meeting Report
– County Commissioner Meeting Report
Dennis Gilhousen –
Robert Bowman –
Darla Ellis –
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #11
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
June 2
|
Public Safety Committee Meeting
|
3:30 p.m.
|
June 3
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
June 17
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
July 3
|
Independence Day Holiday
|
Office Closed
|
COMMITTEE
|
Finance
|
Utility
|
Personnel
|
Public Safety
|
Parks
|
Public Works
|
Chairman:
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Gerald Jones
|
Robert Bowman
|
Dean Liddle
|
Donna Foley
|
Ron Briery
|
Vice Chair:
|
Gerald Jones
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Donna Foley
|
Ron Briery
|
Robert Bowman
|
Gerald Jones
|
Member
|
Ron Briery
|
Donna Foley
|
Dean Liddle
|
Robert Bowman
|
Dean Liddle
|
Dennis Gilhousen