Norton City Council Agenda June 3, 3030

A G E N D A

June 3, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Flag Salute

Approve May 20, 2020 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Megan Keiswetter – $ 2,000 – Re-roofing at 607 Pool Drive

Richard Voss – $ 3,000 – Re-roofing at 808 N. Second

Mark Klein – $10,140 – Re-roofing at 1120 N. Second

Marvin Matchett – $ 5,000 – Re-roofing at 606 N. Jones

Ed Fowler – $ 1,500 – Re-roofing at 313 N. Grant

William Campbell – $ 5,000 – Re-roofing at 509 N. Brown

Rachel Robeson – $ 9,000 – Re-roofing at 305 E. Waverly

Methodist Church – $ 9,000 – Re-roofing at 604 Sunset

Brad Nuzum – $ 500 – Construct deck at 510 W. Crane

David Givens – $ 2,400 – Construct carport at 903 Kennedy Drive

Glenda Campbell – $ 3,500 – Replace front deck at 1028 Truman

Carissa Pickard – $ 0 – Demolish carport and fence at 511 Jones

Visitors :

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Jones –

Karen Griffiths –

Gerry Cullumber – Report on Shred-it Day on June 13th

– Report on event planned for July 10th

James Moreau –

Gerald Jones –

Donna Foley – Schedule Parks Committee Meeting Report

Ron Briery –

Dean Liddle – Public Safety Committee Meeting Report

– County Commissioner Meeting Report

Dennis Gilhousen –

Robert Bowman –

Darla Ellis –

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #11

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

June 2 Public Safety Committee Meeting 3:30 p.m. June 3 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. June 17 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. July 3 Independence Day Holiday Office Closed