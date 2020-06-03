94.7 F
Norton City Council Agenda June 3, 3030

By Marvin Matchett

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Marvin Matchett

A G E N D A

June 3, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Flag Salute

Approve May 20, 2020 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Megan Keiswetter – $ 2,000 – Re-roofing at 607 Pool Drive

Richard Voss – $ 3,000 – Re-roofing at 808 N. Second

Mark Klein – $10,140 – Re-roofing at 1120 N. Second

Marvin Matchett – $ 5,000 – Re-roofing at 606 N. Jones

Ed Fowler – $ 1,500 – Re-roofing at 313 N. Grant

William Campbell – $ 5,000 – Re-roofing at 509 N. Brown

Rachel Robeson – $ 9,000 – Re-roofing at 305 E. Waverly

Methodist Church – $ 9,000 – Re-roofing at 604 Sunset

Brad Nuzum – $ 500 – Construct deck at 510 W. Crane

David Givens – $ 2,400 – Construct carport at 903 Kennedy Drive

Glenda Campbell – $ 3,500 – Replace front deck at 1028 Truman

Carissa Pickard – $ 0 – Demolish carport and fence at 511 Jones

Visitors:

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS:

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Jones

Karen Griffiths –

Gerry Cullumber – Report on Shred-it Day on June 13th

– Report on event planned for July 10th

James Moreau –

Gerald Jones –

Donna Foley – Schedule Parks Committee Meeting Report

Ron Briery –

Dean Liddle – Public Safety Committee Meeting Report

– County Commissioner Meeting Report

Dennis Gilhousen –

Robert Bowman –

Darla Ellis –

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #11

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

June 2

Public Safety Committee Meeting

3:30 p.m.

June 3

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

June 17

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

July 3

Independence Day Holiday

Office Closed

COMMITTEE

Finance

Utility

Personnel

Public Safety

Parks

Public Works

Chairman:

Dennis Gilhousen

Gerald Jones

Robert Bowman

Dean Liddle

Donna Foley

Ron Briery

Vice Chair:

Gerald Jones

Dennis Gilhousen

Donna Foley

Ron Briery

Robert Bowman

Gerald Jones

Member

Ron Briery

Donna Foley

Dean Liddle

Robert Bowman

Dean Liddle

Dennis Gilhousen
SPARK Taskforce Executive Committee Approves Proposal of $400 Million To Local Governments For COVID-19 Expenses

Derek Nester - 0
Today, Governor Laura Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee reviewed and approved a proposal to distribute $400 million to local...
66 Kansas Cities And Counties To Receive Community Development Block Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly announced today the award of nearly $9 million in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 66 Kansas...
K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...
Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She...
AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas will appeal voter-fraud decision to U.S. Supreme Court

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 2, 2020) – Kansas will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision of a federal appeals court that struck...
Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Derek Nester - 0
Derek Nester - 0
