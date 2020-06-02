Sorghum Checkoff Selects Leadership Sorghum Class V Members

LUBBOCK, Texas (June 2, 2020) – The United Sorghum Checkoff Program has selected 13 members to Leadership Sorghum Class V, a program designed to develop the next generation of sorghum leaders and industry advocates.

“The Leadership Sorghum program has become a staple for recruiting new leaders to the sorghum industry and fulfilling those roles on state, national and associated boards and committees,” Sorghum Checkoff Board Chairman Craig Poore, a sorghum farmer from Alton, Kansas, said. “As a past graduate, I believe leadership is vital to the success of any industry, and congratulate these individuals for being selected to the program.”

Leadership Sorghum Class V will consist of 13 farmers from five states who will participate in the 18-month program. Those selected include:

David Barrett from Sinton, Texas

John Browning from Plainview, Texas

Matthew Crane from Pritchett, Colorado

Daniel Hopper from Leonardville, Kansas

Winter Johnston from McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania

Deanna Lanier from Valley Center, Kansas

Matt McCune from Plainville, Kansas

Brant Peterson from Johnson, Kansas

Gage Porter from Mercer, Missouri

Dale Stoltzfus from Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania

Ciera Ware from Ralls, Texas

Brian Younker from Spearville, Kansas

Kirk Zerr from Quniter, Kansas

“The Sorghum Checkoff uses this program to prepare sorghum advocates and leaders at the local, state and federal level,” Leadership Sorghum Program Director Shelee Padgett said. “Leadership development is critical to the sorghum industry’s advancement, and we are so excited to equip Class V with skills to advocate for their operations and the sorghum industry as a whole.”

Participants of the Leadership Sorghum program will gain an understanding of how sorghum moves through the value chain, how checkoffs and interest groups interact on behalf of the industry and what the future holds for the crop through hands-on and classroom-style education. Leadership Sorghum Class V will complete professional development training and have several networking opportunities, as well.

For more information about the Leadership Sorghum program, visit www.LeadSorghum.com.