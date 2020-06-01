This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE
KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays
9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94
Monday, June 1st
Head Coach Ryan Eilert will join us
2016 Regular Season Boys Basketball
SE of Saline at Beloit
Tuesday, June 2nd
Former Head Coach Keith Kresin will join us
2013 Regular Season Football
Thunder Ridge at St.John’s/Tipton
Wednesday, June 3rd
Former Head Coach Curt Christians will join us
2011 Regular Season Football
Osborne at Lakeside
Thursday, June 4th
Head Coach Shauna Remus will join us
2020 Regular Season Girls Basketball
Sacred Heart at Beloit
Friday, June 5th
Head Coach Lance Bergmann will join us
2015 Regular Season Boys Basketball
Hill City at St.John’s/Tipton