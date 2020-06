Royals On KQNK

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

DATE DAY OF

WEEK GAME

START ORIGINAL

GAME DATE GAME HIGHLUGHTS EXTRA INNINGS?

6/2/2020 TUES 7:00pm 4/6/2015 ALCS Ring Cereomony No

6/4/2020 THURS 7:00pm 6/9/2015 Royals take 1st place in division No

6/6/2020 SAT 6:00pm 8/10/2015 Johnny Cueto Royals debut No

6/7/2020 SUN 12:00pm 9/12/2015 Moose sets club record 9 RBI game No

6/9/2020 TUES 7:00pm 9/24/2015 Royals clinch American League

Division Championship No

6/11/2020 THURS 7:00pm 4/3/2016 WS Ring Ceremony No

6/13/2020 SAT 6:00pm 5/28/2016 7-run walkoff 9th inning No

6/14/2020 SUN 12:00pm 6/12/2016 Ned Yost wins his 500th Royals

game No

6/16/2020 TUES 7:00pm 6/13/2016 Whit Merrifield hits 1st major

league triple & homerun No

6/18/2020 THURS 7:00pm 8/1/2016 Danny Duffy sets single game

strikeout record No

6/20/2020

SAT

6:00pm

9/19/2016 Yordano Ventura’s 1st complete game & final win at Kauffman

Stadium

No

6/21/2020 SUN 12:00pm 6/10/2017 Salvy’s 100th career homerun No

6/23/2020 TUES 7:00pm 9/20/2017 Moose breaks Balboni’s homerun

record No

6/25/2020 THURS 7:00pm 6/30/2018 Brad Keller debut No

6/27/2020

SAT

6:00pm

5/14/2019 Nicky Lopez debut & 1st major league hit // Whit Merrifield 500th

hit

No

6/28/2020 SUN 12:00pm 9/3/2019 Jorge Soler breaks Royals homerun

record No

6/30/2020

TUES

7:00pm

9/29/2019 Final win for Ned Yost and Glass

family, Jorge Soler claims AL Home Run Crown

No