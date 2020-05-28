64.4 F
Wichita
Thursday, May 28, 2020
type here...
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Event cancelled. Flood Warning from 5/28/2020 4:55 AM to 6:24 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.

Previous articleiNWS Alert

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Launch of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Rescheduled for Saturday, May 30

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release from NASA NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Wednesday’s launch attempt of the Demo-2 flight test to the International Space Station due to unfavorable...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor signs disaster declaration, calls for special session, warns of grave consequences to state without legislative action

Derek Nester - 0
Today Governor Laura Kelly announced a series of actions her administration is taking to respond to the emergency situation COVID-19 currently presents to the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State film about school district’s transition to online teaching goes viral

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A 13-minute video produced by the Kansas State University College of Education chronicles one rural Kansas school district's transition to remote teaching because of COVID-19. "Wamego's...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE recommends self-quarantine for Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for those Kansans who traveled to Lake of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/25/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event cancelled. Flood Warning from 5/28/2020 4:55 AM to 6:24 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
Read more
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 5/27/2020 2:25 PM to 5/28/2020 6:24 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
Read more