AG Derek Schmidt to U.S. Justice Department: Investigate pricing in beef markets

By Derek Nester

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Royals announce June schedule for "Royals Playback"

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for "Royals Playback," airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – (May 28, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate significant price swings in the cattle and beef markets to determine whether any illegal market manipulation has occurred, the attorney general’s office announced today.

In a letter sent today to U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, Schmidt joined the request for an investigation made earlier this month by 11 other state attorneys general.

“Because I am instinctively reluctant to invite federal intervention in state affairs unless absolutely necessary, I wanted to fully explore whether state law enables us to get the answers to legitimate questions many producers and feeders are raising about the cattle and beef markets,” Schmidt said. “But unfortunately, I am not authorized by statute to conduct state-law investigations of most potential antitrust violations in livestock markets, and we have now determined no state-law investigation is in fact authorized in the current situation. Therefore, I am now joining in the request for a federal review.”

The main state-level statute authorizing the attorney general to investigate potential illegal market manipulation is the Kansas Restraint of Trade Act. But that state statute provides that it does not apply to situations governed by the federal Packers and Stockyards Act. Since the fire at the Tyson plant in Holcomb last summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has been conducting an investigation of beef pricing under authority of the Packers and Stockyards Act; that investigation is ongoing and now has been specifically expanded to include price disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schmidt said he nonetheless has authority to participate in enforcement of federal antitrust law and joins with the other states in an effort to persuade USDOJ to undertake an investigation.

“There have been tremendous disruptions in beef and cattle markets related to COVID-19,” Schmidt said. “The legal question is whether any other factors that may not be legally permissible also are at play. The underlying frustration of many cattle producers and feeders boils down to this: Why are they being paid significantly less for live cattle when consumers are paying more for beef on the grocer’s shelf? It is a reasonable question that deserves a review and fully-informed answer.”

Schmidt said he will remain in consultation with other states and federal enforcers as appropriate.

A copy of the attorney general’s letter to the U.S. Department of Justice is available at https://bit.ly/2yDJAZs.

K-State financial planning therapist co-develops MoneyTalk digital tool; offers tips to cope with COVID-19 financial stress

MANHATTAN — The uncertainty of tomorrow is one of the biggest sources of financial stress and anxiety for couples during the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan McCoy, Kansas...
Two Kansas Companies Fined $1 Million Each In Atchison Chlorine Gas Case

TOPEKA, KAN. – Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients, Inc., today were fined $1 million each for violating the federal Clean Air Act when...
Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Launch of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Rescheduled for Saturday, May 30

Via Press Release from NASA NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Wednesday’s launch attempt of the Demo-2 flight test to the International Space Station due to unfavorable...
