WATCH LIVE: NASA & SpaceX Set To Launch First Astronauts To International Space Station

The first launch of astronauts to the International Space Station since the retirement of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 is set for launch today at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The partnership between NASA and SpaceX and the Dragon Crew Capsule.

Liftoff is scheduled for 3:33 p.m. central from Pad 39A of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. You can watch the launch live right here.

Full mission coverage will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website, as well as numerous other platforms. The launch broadcast commentators are Marie Lewis, Dan Huot, Gary Jordan, Derrol Nail, and Tahira Allen from NASA, and Lauren Lyons, John Insprucker, and Jessie Anderson from SpaceX, with special guest host and former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin. Postlaunch coverage commentators are Leah Cheshier, Courtney Beasley, Gary Jordan and Dan Huot from NASA, and Kate Tice, Siva Bharadvaj, and Michael Andrews from SpaceX.

Prelaunch coverage also includes a special performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and is scheduled to dock to the space station at 10:39 a.m. Thursday, May 28.

This will be SpaceX’s final test flight for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and will provide critical data on the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon spacecraft, and ground systems, as well as in-orbit, docking, and landing operations.

The test flight also will provide valuable data toward certification of SpaceX’s crew transportation system for regular flights carrying astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX currently is readying the hardware for the first space station crew rotational mission, which would happen after data from this test flight is reviewed for certification.

Live NASA coverage is as follows. All times are CDT:

Wednesday, May 27

11:15 a.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins (continues through docking) 3:33 p.m. – Liftoff 4:22 p.m. – Crew Dragon phase burn 5:05 p.m. – Far-field manual flight test 6:05 p.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

6:30 p.m. – Administrator postlaunch news conference at Kennedy Administrator Bridenstine Kathy Lueders SpaceX representative Kirk Shireman NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester



Thursday, May 28

6:20 a.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

10:39 a.m. – Docking

12:55 p.m. – Hatch Open

1:25 p.m. – Welcome ceremony

3:15 p.m. – Post-Arrival News Conference at Johnson Administrator Bridenstine Mark Geyer, director, NASA’s Johnson Space Center NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester



Friday, May 29

10:05 a.m. – Space Station crew news conference, with NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley

11:50 a.m. – SpaceX employee event and Class of 2020 Mosaic presentation, with NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley

This test flight is a pivotal point in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which is working with the U.S. aerospace industry to launch astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil to the space station for the first time since 2011.

The goal of the Commercial Crew Program is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station. This could allow for additional research time and increase the opportunity for discovery aboard humanity’s testbed for exploration, including preparation for human exploration of the Moon and Mars.

For launch countdown coverage, NASA’s launch blog, and more information about the mission, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew