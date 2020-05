While statewide unemployment numbers in Kansas jumped to 11.2% in April, unemployment rates rose just slightly locally.

Marshall County listed at 5.2%, Washington at 4% and Nemaha County 5.3%. The statewide spike, due to the COVID-19 outbreak came off a historic low of 2.8% a month earlier, and 3.2% during the same month a year ago.

Nebraska unemployment hit a historic high of 8.3% in April, but that was third lowest in the nation. Gage County was at 9.3%, nearly triple that of a year earlier.