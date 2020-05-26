Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6 p.m.) and Sundays (noon) on the Royals Radio Network. All classic games can be heard locally on Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK in Norton. Next month’s games include several memorable moments from the past five seasons, including Mike Moustakas’ nine-RBI game in 2015, KC’s seven-run ninth-inning comeback in 2016, Moustakas and Jorge Soler breaking the club’s single-season home run records in 2017 and 2019 as well as both the ALCS and World Series ring presentation ceremonies. Each “Royals Playback” broadcast features the original play-by-play calls of the game with an introduction by broadcaster Steve Stewart.

Below is a list of games scheduled to air during the month of June:

View More…