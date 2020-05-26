61.8 F
Wichita
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

By Derek Nester
0
0

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6 p.m.) and Sundays (noon) on the Royals Radio Network. All classic games can be heard locally on Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK in Norton. Next month’s games include several memorable moments from the past five seasons, including Mike Moustakas’ nine-RBI game in 2015, KC’s seven-run ninth-inning comeback in 2016, Moustakas and Jorge Soler breaking the club’s single-season home run records in 2017 and 2019 as well as both the ALCS and World Series ring presentation ceremonies. Each “Royals Playback” broadcast features the original play-by-play calls of the game with an introduction by broadcaster Steve Stewart.

Below is a list of games scheduled to air during the month of June:

Tue 26

MLB: Royals at Diamondbacks (8/5/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 26 @ 7:00 PM
Thu 28

MLB: Royals at White Sox (9/26/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 28 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Sat 30

MLB: Giants at Royals (10/22/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 30 @ 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sun 31

MLB: Giants at Royals (10/28/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 31 @ 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Jun 02

MLB: White Sox at Royals (4/6/2015) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 2 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Jun 04

MLB: Royals at Twins (6/9/2015) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 4 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Jun 06

MLB: Tigers at Royals (8/10/2015) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 6 @ 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Jun 07

MLB: Royals at Orioles (9/12/2015) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 7 @ 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jun 09

MLB: Mariners at Royals (9/24/2015) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 9 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Jun 11

MLB: Mets at Royals (4/3/2016) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 11 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Jun 13

MLB: White Sox at Royals (5/28/2016) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Jun 14

MLB: Royals at White Sox (6/12/2016) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 14 @ 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jun 16

MLB: Indians at Royals (6/13/2016) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 16 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Jun 18

MLB: Royals at Rays (8/1/2016) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 18 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Jun 20

MLB: White Sox at Royals (9/19/2016) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 20 @ 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Jun 21

MLB: Royals at Padres (6/10/2017) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 21 @ 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jun 23

MLB: Royals at Blue Jays (6/20/2017) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 23 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Jun 25

MLB: Twins at Royals (6/20/2018) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 25 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Jun 27

MLB: Rangers at Royals (5/14/2019) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 27 @ 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Jun 28

MLB: Tigers at Royals (9/3/2019) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 28 @ 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jun 30

MLB: Twins at Royals (9/29/2019) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

June 30 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM

View More…

Previous articleK-State film about school district’s transition to online teaching goes viral
Next articleiNWS Alert

Related Articles

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
Professional Sports

2020 Regular Season Schedule Finalized; Chiefs Tour to Defend Title Includes Five Primetime Games

Derek Nester - 0
The National Football League announced on Thursday the regular season schedule for the 2020 season. The Chiefs will be featured in five primetime contests,...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Radio Network Announces May Schedule For ‘Royals Playback’

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. (May 4, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their May schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7...
Read more

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

K-State film about school district’s transition to online teaching goes viral

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A 13-minute video produced by the Kansas State University College of Education chronicles one rural Kansas school district's transition to remote teaching because of COVID-19. "Wamego's...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE recommends self-quarantine for Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for those Kansans who traveled to Lake of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/25/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Safely Enjoy Kansas State Parks During Memorial Day Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes, and more than 100 wildlife areas remain open to the public and will be...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event cancelled. Flash Flood Watch from 5/26/2020 11:45 AM to 7:00 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS, Pottawatomie County, KS, Nemaha County, KS, Riley...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Read more