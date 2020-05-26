iNWS Alert

61.8 F
Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

New event. Flood Warning from 5/26/2020 3:20 PM to 5/27/2020 10:30 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

K-State film about school district’s transition to online teaching goes viral

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A 13-minute video produced by the Kansas State University College of Education chronicles one rural Kansas school district's transition to remote teaching because of COVID-19. "Wamego's...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE recommends self-quarantine for Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for those Kansans who traveled to Lake of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/25/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Safely Enjoy Kansas State Parks During Memorial Day Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes, and more than 100 wildlife areas remain open to the public and will be...
Read more

