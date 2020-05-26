KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts May 26, 2020 0 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines Professional Sports Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback” Derek Nester - May 26, 2020 0 KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6... Read more KDNS Local Sports College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Derek Nester - May 21, 2020 0 Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at... Read more Professional Sports Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed Derek Nester - May 14, 2020 0 Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a... Read more KDNS Local Sports Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD Dusty Deines - May 14, 2020 0 Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting. Ubelaker spent 33 years as the... Read more Kansas Sports American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020 Derek Nester - May 13, 2020 0 In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts New event. Flood Warning from 5/26/2020 3:20 PM to 5/27/2020 10:30 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleiNWS AlertNext articleKDHE recommends self-quarantine for Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks Related Articles KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert KNDY Area Weather Alerts - May 26, 2020 0 Event cancelled. Flash Flood Watch from 5/26/2020 11:45 AM to 7:00 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS, Pottawatomie County, KS, Nemaha County, KS, Riley... Read more KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert KNDY Area Weather Alerts - May 26, 2020 0 Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 5/26/2020 9:15 AM to 5/30/2020 10:00 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information. Read more KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert KNDY Area Weather Alerts - May 26, 2020 0 New event. Flash Flood Watch from 5/26/2020 4:00 AM to 7:00 PM CDT for Pawnee County, NE, Gage County, NE. More information. Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines K-State film about school district’s transition to online teaching goes viral Derek Nester - May 26, 2020 0 MANHATTAN — A 13-minute video produced by the Kansas State University College of Education chronicles one rural Kansas school district's transition to remote teaching because of COVID-19. "Wamego's... Read more Kansas Headlines KDHE recommends self-quarantine for Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks Derek Nester - May 26, 2020 0 TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for those Kansans who traveled to Lake of the... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/25/2020 Derek Nester - May 25, 2020 0 var... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19 Derek Nester - May 22, 2020 0 By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas... Read more Kansas Headlines How To Safely Enjoy Kansas State Parks During Memorial Day Weekend Derek Nester - May 20, 2020 0 PRATT – Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes, and more than 100 wildlife areas remain open to the public and will be... Read more