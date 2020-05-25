63.5 F
Wichita
Monday, May 25, 2020
type here...
-- WEATHER ALERTS --KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts
0
33

Sports Headlines

KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Event cancelled. Flood Warning from 5/25/2020 8:23 PM to 5/27/2020 7:00 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.

Previous articleKansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/25/2020

Related Articles

KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event cancelled. Areal Flood Warning from 5/25/2020 4:35 PM to 4:45 PM CDT for Riley County, KS. More information.
Read more
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 5/25/2020 2:58 PM to 5/27/2020 7:00 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
Read more
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
New event. Flood Warning from 5/25/2020 3:25 PM to 5/27/2020 7:00 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
Read more

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/25/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Safely Enjoy Kansas State Parks During Memorial Day Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes, and more than 100 wildlife areas remain open to the public and will be...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/20/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT Donates 2,000 Pounds of Elk and Bison Meat to Local Food Banks

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – In a time when “every little bit helps,” the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Public Lands Division has found...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event cancelled. Flood Warning from 5/25/2020 8:23 PM to 5/27/2020 7:00 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/25/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more