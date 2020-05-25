iNWS Alert

63.1 F
Wichita
Monday, May 25, 2020
New event. Areal Flood Warning from 5/25/2020 5:38 AM to 8:30 AM CDT for Riley County, KS. More information.
Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 5/25/2020 4:36 AM to 5/28/2020 11:30 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
Event extended (time). Flash Flood Watch from 5/25/2020 3:10 AM to 7:00 PM CDT for Jefferson County, NE, Pawnee County, NE, Gage County, NE....
New event. Areal Flood Advisory from 5/25/2020 2:49 AM to 5:45 AM CDT for Pottawatomie County, KS. More information.
