iNWS Alert

KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

New event. Areal Flood Warning from 5/25/2020 5:38 AM to 8:30 AM CDT for Riley County, KS.

Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 5/25/2020 4:36 AM to 5/28/2020 11:30 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS.

Event extended (time). Flash Flood Watch from 5/25/2020 3:10 AM to 7:00 PM CDT for Jefferson County, NE, Pawnee County, NE, Gage County, NE.

New event. Areal Flood Advisory from 5/25/2020 2:49 AM to 5:45 AM CDT for Pottawatomie County, KS.

New event. Flash Flood Warning from 5/25/2020 1:47 AM to 5:45 AM CDT for Pottawatomie County, KS, Riley County, KS.