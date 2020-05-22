KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts May 22, 2020 0 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Sports Headlines KDNS Local Sports College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Derek Nester - May 21, 2020 0 Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at... Read more Professional Sports Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed Derek Nester - May 14, 2020 0 Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a... Read more KDNS Local Sports Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD Dusty Deines - May 14, 2020 0 Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting. Ubelaker spent 33 years as the... Read more Kansas Sports American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020 Derek Nester - May 13, 2020 0 In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,... Read more KDNS Local Sports Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant Dusty Deines - May 13, 2020 0 On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 5/22/2020 8:01 PM to 8:45 PM CDT for Nemaha County, KS. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Previous articleiNWS Alert Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19 Derek Nester - May 22, 2020 0 By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas... Read more Kansas Headlines How To Safely Enjoy Kansas State Parks During Memorial Day Weekend Derek Nester - May 20, 2020 0 PRATT – Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes, and more than 100 wildlife areas remain open to the public and will be... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/20/2020 Derek Nester - May 20, 2020 0 var... Read more Kansas Headlines KDWPT Donates 2,000 Pounds of Elk and Bison Meat to Local Food Banks Derek Nester - May 20, 2020 0 PRATT – In a time when “every little bit helps,” the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Public Lands Division has found... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Kelly Announces Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Derek Nester - May 19, 2020 0 As part of her commitment to rebuilding Kansas and the economy, Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce... Read more Kansas News Service Kansas Headlines Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19 Derek Nester - May 22, 2020 0 By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas... Read more Kansas Headlines The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy Derek Nester - May 19, 2020 0 By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids Derek Nester - May 14, 2020 0 By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away... Read more Kansas Headlines Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’ Derek Nester - May 4, 2020 0 By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,... Read more Kansas Headlines Protecting Voters From COVID-19 Will Cost Kansas Counties Extra Derek Nester - May 4, 2020 0 By Daniel Caudill - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Thousands of Reno County voters usually cast their ballots at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson,... Read more