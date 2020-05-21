College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Next week we’ll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at 9:10 a.m. on KD Country 94 and our website/mobile app. Archives of the Sports Ticket are also available via Podcast on Spotify, Apple, and Radio.com Apps. Just search “The Sports Ticket”

Tuesday, May 26th

Kansas State Sports

Wyatt Thompson, The Voice of the Wildcats, will join us

Wednesday, May 27th

Kansas City Chiefs

Matthew Derrick with Chiefs Digest will join us

Thursday, May 28th

KU Sports

Brian Hanni, the voice of the Jayhawks, will join us

Friday, May 29th

Kansas City Royals

Ryan Lefebvre, the voice of the Royals, will join us