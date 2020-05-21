College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Next week we’ll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at 9:10 a.m. on KD Country 94 and our website/mobile app. Archives of the Sports Ticket are also available via Podcast on Spotify, Apple, and Radio.com Apps. Just search “The Sports Ticket”
Tuesday, May 26th
Kansas State Sports
Wyatt Thompson, The Voice of the Wildcats, will join us
Wednesday, May 27th
Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Derrick with Chiefs Digest will join us
Thursday, May 28th
KU Sports
Brian Hanni, the voice of the Jayhawks, will join us
Friday, May 29th
Kansas City Royals
Ryan Lefebvre, the voice of the Royals, will join us