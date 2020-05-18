52.8 F
State Board of Agriculture to Hold Virtual Meeting May 21st

By Derek Nester
Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas State Board of Agriculture will hold its regular board meeting using internet meeting services on Thursday, May 21, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Anyone interested in the meeting can participate using video conferencing or by utilizing a call-in option.

The meeting is open to the public. Individuals who have questions about the meeting, including how to participate in the virtual meeting, should contact Brittney Grother at 785-564-6797 or Brittney.Grother@ks.gov.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Kansas Headlines

Fourth Resident Death From COVID-19 Reported at Lansing Correctional Facility

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility resident who died Saturday, May 16, had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fourth resident death...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/17/2020

Derek Nester
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly to meet with President on Wednesday

Derek Nester
On Wednesday, May 20, Governor Laura Kelly will visit the White House for a meeting with President Trump. In addition to discussing the state’s phased...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly announces executive order extending relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly today issued a new executive order as part of her administration’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Order #20-33 will extend...
Read more

NCK Tech Wellness Center Hires New Director

Derek Nester
The NCK Tech Wellness Center announces the hire of new Director, Lori Guile. Mrs. Guile comes to Kansas from Haverhill, MA where she served...
Read more