State Board of Agriculture to Hold Virtual Meeting May 21st

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas State Board of Agriculture will hold its regular board meeting using internet meeting services on Thursday, May 21, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Anyone interested in the meeting can participate using video conferencing or by utilizing a call-in option.

The meeting is open to the public. Individuals who have questions about the meeting, including how to participate in the virtual meeting, should contact Brittney Grother at 785-564-6797 or Brittney.Grother@ks.gov.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.