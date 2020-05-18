73.7 F
Salina
66.3 F
Topeka
73.4 F
Wichita
Monday, May 18, 2020
type here...
-- NEWS DESK --KNDY Local News

Nemaha County Reports Second COVID-19 Positive Case

By Bruce Dierking
0
0

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
Bruce Dierking

Nemaha County Community Health Services (NCCHS) was notified Saturday that another resident in Nemaha County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second confirmed case in Nemaha County.

The individual is in isolation and following the recommendations of health officials. NCCHS is working to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who may have been exposed. NCCHS will be monitoring these contacts for symptoms related to COVID-19. No further information will be released about this person.

NCCHS continues to recommend staying home as much as possible, frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizer, cleaning high touch surfaces frequently, practicing social distancing and wearing a cloth face covering when normal social distancing measures are difficult to follow. If you think that you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call your healthcare provider before going to the clinic. Your provider will instruct you on how to proceed.

NCCHS continues to work closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as other health care providers in the community.

Nemaha County residents can stay informed by visiting:

Previous articleMitchell County Health Department Update Regarding Reopening
Next articleNCK Tech Wellness Center Hires New Director

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Fourth Resident Death From COVID-19 Reported at Lansing Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility resident who died Saturday, May 16, had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fourth resident death...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/17/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly to meet with President on Wednesday

Derek Nester - 0
On Wednesday, May 20, Governor Laura Kelly will visit the White House for a meeting with President Trump. In addition to discussing the state’s phased...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly announces executive order extending relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today issued a new executive order as part of her administration’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Order #20-33 will extend...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Corps of Engineers announce phased reopening of campgrounds

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District is planning a phased reopening of campsites and recreation areas closed...
Read more

© 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

NCK Tech Wellness Center Hires New Director

Derek Nester - 0
The NCK Tech Wellness Center announces the hire of new Director, Lori Guile. Mrs. Guile comes to Kansas from Haverhill, MA where she served...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Nemaha County Reports Second COVID-19 Positive Case

Bruce Dierking - 0
Nemaha County Community Health Services (NCCHS) was notified Saturday that another resident in Nemaha County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second...
Read more