Nemaha County Reports Second COVID-19 Positive Case

Nemaha County Community Health Services (NCCHS) was notified Saturday that another resident in Nemaha County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second confirmed case in Nemaha County.

The individual is in isolation and following the recommendations of health officials. NCCHS is working to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who may have been exposed. NCCHS will be monitoring these contacts for symptoms related to COVID-19. No further information will be released about this person.

NCCHS continues to recommend staying home as much as possible, frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizer, cleaning high touch surfaces frequently, practicing social distancing and wearing a cloth face covering when normal social distancing measures are difficult to follow. If you think that you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call your healthcare provider before going to the clinic. Your provider will instruct you on how to proceed.

NCCHS continues to work closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as other health care providers in the community.

Nemaha County residents can stay informed by visiting: