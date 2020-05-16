Beloit City Manager Jason Rabe Update Regarding Reopening

Please see message below from Jason Rabe, Beloit City Manager;

Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday afternoon Phase 1.5 of “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas,” which will take effect Monday, May 18. The implementation of Phase 1.5 impacts planned summer activities in Beloit, specifically with respect to continued restriction of 10 people for mass gatherings. According to the Governor’s plan, movement to Phase 2 is not expected before June 1, and movement to Phase 3 is not expected before June 15. Additionally, the City of Beloit is using the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association reopening plan and associated guidelines when giving consideration to parks and recreation programming. Many hours of work have been put into trying to meet the phasing guidelines so that some summer activities can safely continue- you may have noticed some of the Phase 2 preparations at the fields already with temporary closing of bleachers, etc. The following is all subject to change.

Baseball, softball and t-ball teams will not practice in May based on the Governor’s guidelines. Practices will begin with the implementation of Phase 2 with a target start date of June 1. Games will begin with the implementation of Phase 3 with a target start date of June 15. Guidelines developed based on the KRPA guidelines have been sent to coaches and are available at the Municipal Building.

Chautauqua Swimming Pool will open for lifeguard training with the implementation of Phase 2 with a target opening date of June 1st for these activities. The pool will be open to the public for public swim with the implementation of Phase 3, with a target start date of opening to the public on June 15th. Season passes for the pool will not be sold this year due to the significant delayed opening. Daily admission rate will be in effect at a reduced price which will be set at a later date. Punch cards are being explored as a possible solution. To meet guidelines, the City of Beloit will be utilizing a scheduling system to meet gathering limitations, more details will come as the opening date of June 15th gets closer.

Open areas of the park will remain open. Playground equipment will remain closed. Playground equipment will open with implementation of Phase 2 with a target start date of June 1.

Public restrooms at parks will remain closed. Public restrooms at parks will open with the implementation of Phase 2 with a target date of June 1.

When summer programming resumes, participants, patrons and spectators will be expected to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene. More information will be provided when Phase 2 is implemented.

The lobbies of the Municipal Building have been open since May 4th. Enhanced cleaning procedures have been implemented. The public is encouraged to continue to use the drop box and online services for payment. The public is encouraged to continue to call or email City staff with questions. In-person meetings with staff will continue to be limited.

We appreciate your patience as we all work to meet guidelines that change almost daily. Staff, coaches, and volunteers have spent many hours putting together necessary plans to open safely following the template from Governor Kelly- we are not ready to give up and will continue to be ready.

Jason M. Rabe

City Manager

City of Beloit, KS Office: 785-738-3551