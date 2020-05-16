70.5 F
-- NEWS DESK --KDNS Local News

Beloit City Manager Jason Rabe Update Regarding Reopening

By Derek Nester
0
0

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Please see message below from Jason Rabe, Beloit City Manager;

Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday afternoon Phase 1.5 of “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas,” which will take effect Monday, May 18. The implementation of Phase 1.5 impacts planned summer activities in Beloit, specifically with respect to continued restriction of 10 people for mass gatherings. According to the Governor’s plan, movement to Phase 2 is not expected before June 1, and movement to Phase 3 is not expected before June 15. Additionally, the City of Beloit is using the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association reopening plan and associated guidelines when giving consideration to parks and recreation programming. Many hours of work have been put into trying to meet the phasing guidelines so that some summer activities can safely continue- you may have noticed some of the Phase 2 preparations at the fields already with temporary closing of bleachers, etc. The following is all subject to change.

  • Baseball, softball and t-ball teams will not practice in May based on the Governor’s guidelines. Practices will begin with the implementation of Phase 2 with a target start date of June 1. Games will begin with the implementation of Phase 3 with a target start date of June 15. Guidelines developed based on the KRPA guidelines have been sent to coaches and are available at the Municipal Building.
  • Chautauqua Swimming Pool will open for lifeguard training with the implementation of Phase 2 with a target opening date of June 1st for these activities. The pool will be open to the public for public swim with the implementation of Phase 3, with a target start date of opening to the public on June 15th.
    • Season passes for the pool will not be sold this year due to the significant delayed opening.
    • Daily admission rate will be in effect at a reduced price which will be set at a later date.
    • Punch cards are being explored as a possible solution.
    • To meet guidelines, the City of Beloit will be utilizing a scheduling system to meet gathering limitations, more details will come as the opening date of June 15th gets closer.
  • Open areas of the park will remain open. Playground equipment will remain closed. Playground equipment will open with implementation of Phase 2 with a target start date of June 1.
  • Public restrooms at parks will remain closed. Public restrooms at parks will open with the implementation of Phase 2 with a target date of June 1.

When summer programming resumes, participants, patrons and spectators will be expected to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene. More information will be provided when Phase 2 is implemented.

The lobbies of the Municipal Building have been open since May 4th. Enhanced cleaning procedures have been implemented. The public is encouraged to continue to use the drop box and online services for payment. The public is encouraged to continue to call or email City staff with questions. In-person meetings with staff will continue to be limited.

We appreciate your patience as we all work to meet guidelines that change almost daily. Staff, coaches, and volunteers have spent many hours putting together necessary plans to open safely following the template from Governor Kelly- we are not ready to give up and will continue to be ready.

Jason M. Rabe
City Manager
City of Beloit, KS Office: 785-738-3551

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly announces executive order extending relief to motor carriers during COVID-19 pandemic

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today issued a new executive order as part of her administration’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Order #20-33 will extend...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Corps of Engineers announce phased reopening of campgrounds

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District is planning a phased reopening of campsites and recreation areas closed...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Adds New Phase To “Ad Astra” Reopening Plan

Derek Nester - 0
This afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-32, which establishes a new phase to the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas.” The...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/13/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more

