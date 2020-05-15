61.3 F
Salina
63.7 F
Topeka
62.7 F
Wichita
Friday, May 15, 2020
type here...
-- NEWS DESK --KDNS Local News

Mitchell County Selected to Join the E-Community Partnership

By Dusty Deines
0
0

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

Two communities have been selected by NetWork Kansas to participate in its innovative Entrepreneurship (E-) Community Partnership. Mitchell County and Morris County were selected in the 2020 competitive process.  As an E-Community, they will be allocated an amount of gap financing funds to be loaned to local businesses.  They will also be able to participate in NetWork Kansas board certified programs such as Ice House Entrepreneurial Mindset, Destination Boot Camp and Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, ultimately creating a dynamic entrepreneurial environment.

Heather Hartman, Mitchell County Community Development & Solomon Valley Economic Development Director explains the process and why this is an exciting partnership.

Hartman shares some of the benefits of being part of the Network Kansas E-Community program.

Leadership across all of Mitchell County was an important factor in the selection process according to Hartman.

The E-Community partnership, now in its thirteenth year, has grown from six communities in 2007 to 66 in 2020. To date, E-Communities have provided $21.5 million to businesses, leveraging an additional $99.2 million. This funding has spurred the creation or retention of many jobs in these communities and has immeasurable positive effects on the entrepreneurial ecosystems of these participating areas.

Previous articleNorton County Hospital to open up more services, facilities

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Adds New Phase To “Ad Astra” Reopening Plan

Derek Nester - 0
This afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-32, which establishes a new phase to the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas.” The...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/13/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5. Proffitt joined...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Second Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died...
Read more

© 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

Mitchell County Selected to Join the E-Community Partnership

Dusty Deines - 0
Two communities have been selected by NetWork Kansas to participate in its innovative Entrepreneurship (E-) Community Partnership. Mitchell County and Morris County were selected...
Read more
KQNK Local News

Norton County Hospital to open up more services, facilities

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, Kan. – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many businesses can operate. Like other businesses throughout Kansas, Norton County Hospital and Norton...
Read more