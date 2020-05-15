Mitchell County Selected to Join the E-Community Partnership

Two communities have been selected by NetWork Kansas to participate in its innovative Entrepreneurship (E-) Community Partnership. Mitchell County and Morris County were selected in the 2020 competitive process. As an E-Community, they will be allocated an amount of gap financing funds to be loaned to local businesses. They will also be able to participate in NetWork Kansas board certified programs such as Ice House Entrepreneurial Mindset, Destination Boot Camp and Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, ultimately creating a dynamic entrepreneurial environment.

Heather Hartman, Mitchell County Community Development & Solomon Valley Economic Development Director explains the process and why this is an exciting partnership.

https://sunflowerstateradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/5-15-20-Heather-H-Why-its-exciting.mp3

Hartman shares some of the benefits of being part of the Network Kansas E-Community program.

https://sunflowerstateradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/5-15-20-Heather-H-Benefits-of-Program.mp3

Leadership across all of Mitchell County was an important factor in the selection process according to Hartman.

https://sunflowerstateradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/5-15-20-Heather-H-County-Wide.mp3

The E-Community partnership, now in its thirteenth year, has grown from six communities in 2007 to 66 in 2020. To date, E-Communities have provided $21.5 million to businesses, leveraging an additional $99.2 million. This funding has spurred the creation or retention of many jobs in these communities and has immeasurable positive effects on the entrepreneurial ecosystems of these participating areas.