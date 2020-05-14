Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday’s USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the AD at OHS.  He will continue to teach and coach track and field in the district as well as continue to officiate volleyball and basketball in the area.

During his 33 years as AD at Osborne, the Bulldog athletic programs had a lot of success.  The girls track team at Osborne took home five 2A state championships (1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2007) as Ubelaker was a coach for those teams as well.  Osborne also won girls basketball state titles in 2000 and 2002, 8-Man football championships in 2013, 2016 and 2019 and a boys golf title in 2017 during the time that Ubelaker was the AD.  He was also an assistant coach for the 1983 3A State football championship team.

We had a chance to chat with Ubelaker about his decision to step down as AD.  He offered his thoughts of why he made the decision at this time.

Ubelaker said he’ll always have great memories of his time as AD.

