78.9 F
Salina
77.8 F
Topeka
79.8 F
Wichita
Thursday, May 14, 2020
type here...
-- SPORTS DESK --Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

By Derek Nester
0
0

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a later date.

The date of the postponement wasn’t announced.

A release from the Kansas Speedway said that they, along with NASCAR, are monitoring the ongoing coronavirus epidemic through updates from local and federal government and health officials.

“First, I’d like to thank our fans for sticking with us during this time with so much being unknown for the past couple of months,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren. “NASCAR is working extremely hard on a schedule for the remainder of the year and I look forward to seeing cars back on track very soon.”

Kansas Speedway officials directed fans to their official website, kansasspeedway.com, for ticket information and the latest news.

Previous articleNote From Washington Co. Emergency Management About Phase 2 Reopening
Next articleGovernor Kelly Adds New Phase To “Ad Astra” Reopening Plan

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Adds New Phase To “Ad Astra” Reopening Plan

Derek Nester - 0
This afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-32, which establishes a new phase to the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas.” The...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/13/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5. Proffitt joined...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Second Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died...
Read more

© 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Adds New Phase To “Ad Astra” Reopening Plan

Derek Nester - 0
This afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-32, which establishes a new phase to the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas.” The...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more