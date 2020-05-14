Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a later date.

The date of the postponement wasn’t announced.

A release from the Kansas Speedway said that they, along with NASCAR, are monitoring the ongoing coronavirus epidemic through updates from local and federal government and health officials.

“First, I’d like to thank our fans for sticking with us during this time with so much being unknown for the past couple of months,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren. “NASCAR is working extremely hard on a schedule for the remainder of the year and I look forward to seeing cars back on track very soon.”

Kansas Speedway officials directed fans to their official website, kansasspeedway.com, for ticket information and the latest news.