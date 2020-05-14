-- WEATHER ALERTS --KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts May 14, 2020 0 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Sports Headlines Professional Sports Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed Derek Nester - May 14, 2020 0 Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a... Read more KDNS Local Sports Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD Dusty Deines - May 14, 2020 0 Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting. Ubelaker spent 33 years as the... Read more Kansas Sports American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020 Derek Nester - May 13, 2020 0 In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,... Read more KDNS Local Sports Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant Dusty Deines - May 13, 2020 0 On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 5/14/2020 8:54 PM to 9:45 PM CDT for Nemaha County, KS. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Previous articleiNWS AlertNext articleiNWS Alert Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines Governor Kelly Adds New Phase To “Ad Astra” Reopening Plan Derek Nester - May 14, 2020 0 This afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-32, which establishes a new phase to the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas.” The... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids Derek Nester - May 14, 2020 0 By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/13/2020 Derek Nester - May 13, 2020 0 var... Read more Kansas Headlines KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns Derek Nester - May 13, 2020 0 TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5. Proffitt joined... Read more Kansas Headlines Second Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications Derek Nester - May 13, 2020 0 TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died... Read more