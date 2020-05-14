68 F
Salina
65.8 F
Topeka
68 F
Wichita
Thursday, May 14, 2020
-- WEATHER ALERTS --KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 5/14/2020 1:56 AM to 2:30 AM CDT for Pottawatomie County, KS. More information.
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 5/14/2020 12:54 AM to 1:45 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS, Washington County, KS. More information.
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/13/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 5/14/2020 1:56 AM to 2:30 AM CDT for Pottawatomie County, KS. More information.

Kansas Headlines

KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5. Proffitt joined...
