73.3 F
Salina
70.4 F
Topeka
72.6 F
Wichita
Thursday, May 14, 2020
type here...
-- NEWS DESK --KNDY Local News

Fatality Accident In Pawnee County Claims Local Farmers Life

By Bruce Dierking
0
6

Sports Headlines

KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season. Therefore,...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

Dusty Deines - 0
On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball...
Read more
-- FOOTBALL NETWORK --

2020 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Cancelled

Dusty Deines - 0
The Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games scheduled for June 13 in Beloit have officially been cancelled.  The decision came down on Monday morning as the...
Read more
Bruce Dierking

A Liberty, Nebraska farmer died Tuesday afternoon when his utility vehicle struck a semi-truck in Pawnee County.

Charles “Chuck” Thomas, 85, was turning off Nebraska highway 8 at 609 Avenue, when he reportedly collided with the side of a semi driven by a Dodge City man. Chuck Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the accident, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Funeral services are to be held Monday, 10 a.m., at the home farm, Liberty, with interment at the Liberty, Nebraska cemetery. Visitation is Sunday noon–8, with family greeting friends from 2-4 at the Wherry Mortuary of Pawnee City, in charge of arrangements for Charles “Chuck” Thomas.

Previous articleMitchell County Selected To Join The E-Community Partnership
Next articleUbelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Health & Environment Public Update – 5/13/2020

Derek Nester - 0
var...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5. Proffitt joined...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Second Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE adds state to travel quarantine list, removes others

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added one state to the quarantine list: Maryland, and removed two states from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died...
Read more

© 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KDNS Local Sports

Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Fatality Accident In Pawnee County Claims Local Farmers Life

Bruce Dierking - 0
A Liberty, Nebraska farmer died Tuesday afternoon when his utility vehicle struck a semi-truck in Pawnee County. Charles “Chuck” Thomas, 85, was turning off Nebraska...
Read more