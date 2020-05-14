Fatality Accident In Pawnee County Claims Local Farmers Life

A Liberty, Nebraska farmer died Tuesday afternoon when his utility vehicle struck a semi-truck in Pawnee County.

Charles “Chuck” Thomas, 85, was turning off Nebraska highway 8 at 609 Avenue, when he reportedly collided with the side of a semi driven by a Dodge City man. Chuck Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the accident, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Funeral services are to be held Monday, 10 a.m., at the home farm, Liberty, with interment at the Liberty, Nebraska cemetery. Visitation is Sunday noon–8, with family greeting friends from 2-4 at the Wherry Mortuary of Pawnee City, in charge of arrangements for Charles “Chuck” Thomas.