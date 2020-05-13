Dallas Cox Hired as Concordia Boys Assistant

On Monday night, news broke that former Beloit girls basketball coach Dallas Cox is headed to Concordia High School to be the boys basketball assistant coach. Recently, Derek Holmes was hired as the head coach of the Panther boys basketball team. Holmes spent time in the Beloit school district in the past as Cox talks about that connection and getting back into coaching.

Cox spent 15 seasons as the girls basketball coach at Beloit. He went 234-125 in that time and made it to the 3A state tournament five times during his tenure. He last coached in the 2015-16 season, taking his team to the Sub-State championship game. He went 120-62 in his last eight seasons including four state appearances and five league titles. Cox had a 37-10 record in the last two seasons at Beloit, which included at trip to state in 2015.

As Cox gets back into coaching, he heads to what is the biggest historical rival for Beloit. He gave his thoughts on being on the other side of the rivalry.

