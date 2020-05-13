65.8 F
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

By Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season.

Therefore, any baseball teams that wish to play this season will be participating in a sporting event not sponsored or endorsed by The American Legion’s national organization but a sporting event sponsored by their respective department and post.

Those departments that conduct a 2020 baseball season program will need to determine their rules, guidelines, schedules, insurance coverage, etc., for their own programs as The American Legion National Organization will not provide this assistance.

The national organization has stopped collecting and is subsequently returning all national baseball fees to teams.

With the shutdown of the online National American Legion Baseball registration portal, The American Legion National Organization has stopped referring baseball teams to the K&K Insurance portal for the 2020 baseball season. The departments that have their own programs will need to determine what insurance their teams need in order to play in their programs; The American Legion National Organization will not provide this assistance.

This decision follows the April decision of the Americanism Commission, which oversees the American Legion Baseball program, to cancel the 2020 regionals and American Legion World Series due to the pandemic.

Click here for the full memo announcing the decision.

