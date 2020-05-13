American Legion Cancels National Involvement in Baseball for 2020

In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, The American Legion has shut down all sponsorship and national involvement in baseball for the 2020 season.

Therefore, any baseball teams that wish to play this season will be participating in a sporting event not sponsored or endorsed by The American Legion’s national organization but a sporting event sponsored by their respective department and post.

Those departments that conduct a 2020 baseball season program will need to determine their rules, guidelines, schedules, insurance coverage, etc., for their own programs as The American Legion National Organization will not provide this assistance.

The national organization has stopped collecting and is subsequently returning all national baseball fees to teams.

With the shutdown of the online National American Legion Baseball registration portal, The American Legion National Organization has stopped referring baseball teams to the K&K Insurance portal for the 2020 baseball season. The departments that have their own programs will need to determine what insurance their teams need in order to play in their programs; The American Legion National Organization will not provide this assistance.

This decision follows the April decision of the Americanism Commission, which oversees the American Legion Baseball program, to cancel the 2020 regionals and American Legion World Series due to the pandemic.

Click here for the full memo announcing the decision.