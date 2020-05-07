Kansas Jayhawk Football Plays Here!

By
Derek Nester
-
Image Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

Kansas Jayhawk Football returns this fall with second year head coach Les Miles. Catch every Jayhawk game right here on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas and Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas. Pregame 30 minutes prior to kickoff.

Streaming of Kansas Athletics is restricted to a 75 mile radius of our radio stations. This would be a 75 mile radius of Marysville, Kansas for Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY, and a 75 mile radius of Cawker City, Kansas for Z-96.3 The Lake. This is a restriction placed on us by Learfield IMG College, the play by play rights holder for both Kansas and Kansas State Universities.

Sep 05

CFB: New Hampshire at Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

September 5
Kansas Memorial Stadium
Sep 12

CFB: Kansas at Baylor [RESTRICTED STREAMING][BIG 12]

September 12
McLane Stadium
Sep 19

CFB: Boston College at Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

September 19
Kansas Memorial Stadium
Sep 26

CFB: Kansas at Coastal Carolina [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

September 26
Brooks Stadium
Oct 03

CFB: Iowa State at Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING][BIG 12]

October 3
Kansas Memorial Stadium
Oct 10

CFB: Kansas at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING][BIG 12]

October 10
Bill Snyder Family Stadium
Oct 17

CFB: Oklahoma State at Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING][BIG 12]

October 17
Kansas Memorial Stadium
Oct 24

CFB: Kansas at West Virginia [RESTRICTED STREAMING][BIG 12]

October 24
Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Nov 07

CFB: Texas at Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING][BIG 12]

November 7
Kansas Memorial Stadium
Nov 14

CFB: Kansas at Texas Tech [RESTRICTED STREAMING][BIG 12]

November 14
Jones AT&T Stadium
Nov 21

CFB: Kansas at Oklahoma [RESTRICTED STREAMING][BIG 12]

November 21
Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Nov 28

CFB: TCU at Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING][BIG 12]

November 28
Kansas Memorial Stadium

View More…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR