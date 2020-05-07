Kansas Jayhawk Football Plays Here!

Kansas Jayhawk Football returns this fall with second year head coach Les Miles. Catch every Jayhawk game right here on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas and Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas. Pregame 30 minutes prior to kickoff.

Streaming of Kansas Athletics is restricted to a 75 mile radius of our radio stations. This would be a 75 mile radius of Marysville, Kansas for Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY, and a 75 mile radius of Cawker City, Kansas for Z-96.3 The Lake. This is a restriction placed on us by Learfield IMG College, the play by play rights holder for both Kansas and Kansas State Universities.

