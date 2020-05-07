2020 Regular Season Schedule Finalized; Chiefs Tour to Defend Title Includes Five Primetime Games

The National Football League announced on Thursday the regular season schedule for the 2020 season. The Chiefs will be featured in five primetime contests, including two nationally televised games at Arrowhead Stadium.

“The releasing of the 2020 NFL schedule reinforces each year that we have the opportunity to compete against some of the great teams in this league,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “I know our organization and fans get excited for these challenges. We look forward to raising last year’s Super Bowl championship banner and all that comes with defending our title in the 2020 season.”

Kansas City will kick off its quest to defend its Super Bowl title on the NFL’s opening night against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 10. The contest will be a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional playoff game where the Chiefs overcame a 24-0 deficit to defeat the Texans 51-31. Additionally, in celebration of the club’s victory in Super Bowl LIV, the team will raise its championship banner in front of Chiefs Kingdom.

In Week 2, the Chiefs will kick off divisional play in search of a fifth-straight AFC West title, traveling to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in their new stadium on Sept. 20. Kansas City is 22-2 against the AFC West over the last four seasons and is currently on a seven-game win streak against the division. In Reid’s seven seasons with the Chiefs, the club is 32-10 against the AFC West (12-2 vs. LVR, 11-3 vs. LAC, 9-5 vs. DEN).

KC’s second primetime contest is in Week 3 when the club travels to Baltimore to face the Ravens on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Sept. 28. The Chiefs return home for back-to-back games at Arrowhead vs. the Patriots on Oct. 4 followed by the Raiders on Oct. 11. On Oct. 15, KC travels to Buffalo to face the Bills on Thursday Night Football followed by another road contest against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 25. The Chiefs will take on the New York Jets on Nov. 1 and the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 8, both contests at Arrowhead Stadium. This will be Carolina’s first visit to Kansas City since the 2012 season. Following the Bye Week, Kansas City resumes play with two road contests. On Nov. 22, for the first time in franchise history, the club will play in Las Vegas as it takes on the Raiders. Then, the team travels to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Nov. 29. Kansas City’s final scheduled primetime contest will be at Arrowhead Stadium against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football Dec. 6. On Dec. 13, the Chiefs return to the site where they won their first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years as the club takes on the Miami Dolphins inside Hard Rock Stadium. Kansas City has back-to-back contests against the NFC South, the first in New Orleans against the Saints on Dec. 20 followed by a home kickoff vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 27. Finally, the Chiefs will close out regular season play on Jan. 3 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This year’s regular season schedule features games vs. five playoff teams from 2019. The combined record of Kansas City’s 2020 opponents from last year is 128-128 (.500). In addition to the announcement of the club’s regular season schedule, the NFL also released the Chiefs preseason opponents. In Week 1, KC will host the Cincinnati Bengals followed by back-to-back road games against Arizona and Dallas. The Chiefs will close out preseason play at Arrowhead against the Green Bay Packers. All four contests will be broadcast on KSHB, the new home for Chiefs preseason football games. Specific dates and times of all preseason games will be announced at a later date.

2020 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date | Opponent | Time | Network

Aug. 13-17 | Cincinnati Bengals | TBD | KSHB

Aug. 20-24 | at Arizona Cardinals | TBD | KSHB

Aug. 27-30 | at Dallas Cowboys | TBD | KSHB

Sept. 3-4 | Green Bay Packers | TBD | KSHB

2020 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Date | Opponent | Time | Network

Thursday, Sept. 10 | Houston Texans | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Sept. 20 | at Los Angeles Chargers | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Monday, Sept. 28 | at Baltimore Ravens | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 4 | New England Patriots | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Oct. 11 | Las Vegas Raiders* | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Thursday, Oct. 15 | at Buffalo Bills | 7:20 p.m. | FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 25 | at Denver Broncos* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Nov. 1 | New York Jets* | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Nov. 8 | Carolina Panthers* | 12:00 p.m. | FOX

Sunday, Nov. 15 | BYE WEEK

Sunday, Nov. 22 | at Las Vegas Raiders* | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Nov. 29 | at Tampa Bay Buccaneers* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Dec. 6 | Denver Broncos* | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Dec. 13 | at Miami Dolphins* | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Dec. 20 | at New Orleans Saints* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Dec. 27 | Atlanta Falcons* | 12:00 p.m. | FOX

Sunday, Jan. 3 | Los Angeles Chargers* | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Home games in bold; all kickoffs are Central Time.

* Subject to Flexible Scheduling

“Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-17. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday nightgame would be moved to an afternoon start time. A flexible scheduling move would be announced at least 12 days before the game. Flexibility for Saturday games is also a part of the 2020 schedule. For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to the final Sunday of regular season play. The schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot. Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.

Chiefs single-game tickets will go on sale beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow for Jackson County taxpayers, 11 a.m. for Chiefs Season Ticket Members and noon for the public. Single-game tickets are subject to availability, dynamic pricing, and will be mobile entry only. Visit www.Chiefs.com for details.