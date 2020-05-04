Royals Radio Network Announces May Schedule For ‘Royals Playback’

KANSAS CITY, MO. (May 4, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their May schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6 p.m.) and Sundays (noon) on the Royals Radio Network. All classic games can be heard locally on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM KQNK in Norton. This month’s slate of games includes postseason contests from 2014, a trio of walk-off wins and the night the Royals clinched a postseason berth on the final Friday of the regular season in 2014. Each “Royals Playback” broadcast features the original play-by-play calls of the game with an introduction by broadcaster Steve Stewart.

Below is a list of games scheduled to air during the month of May:

View More…