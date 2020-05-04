Royals Radio Network Announces May Schedule For ‘Royals Playback’

Games can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM KQNK in Norton

By
Derek Nester
-

KANSAS CITY, MO. (May 4, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their May schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6 p.m.) and Sundays (noon) on the Royals Radio Network. All classic games can be heard locally on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM KQNK in Norton. This month’s slate of games includes postseason contests from 2014, a trio of walk-off wins and the night the Royals clinched a postseason berth on the final Friday of the regular season in 2014. Each “Royals Playback” broadcast features the original play-by-play calls of the game with an introduction by broadcaster Steve Stewart.

Below is a list of games scheduled to air during the month of May:

Tue 05

MLB: Angels at Royals (9/15/2012)[ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 5 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Thu 07

MLB: Tigers at Royals (6/12/2013) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 7 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Sat 09

MLB: Royals at Angels (10/3/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 9 @ 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sun 10

MLB: Angels at Royals (10/5/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 10 @ 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Tue 12

MLB: Rangers at Royals (9/22/2013) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 12 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Thu 14

MLB: Cardinals at Royals (6/5/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 14 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Sat 16

MLB: Royals at Orioles (10/10/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 16 @ 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sun 17

MLB: Royals at Orioles (10/11/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 17 @ 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Tue 19

MLB: Royals at Tigers (6/17/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 19 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Thu 21

MLB: Royals at White Sox (7/22/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 21 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Sat 23

MLB: Orioles at Royals (10/14/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 23 @ 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sun 24

MLB: Orioles at Royals (10/15/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 24 @ 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Tue 26

MLB: Royals at Diamondbacks (8/5/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 26 @ 7:00 PM
Thu 28

MLB: Royals at White Sox (9/26/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 28 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Sat 30

MLB: Giants at Royals (10/22/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 30 @ 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sun 31

MLB: Giants at Royals (10/28/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

May 31 @ 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM

