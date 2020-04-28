Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 4/27/2020

The Marysville City Council met Monday. A zoning change for the easternmost 2 lots in the Brauchi subdivision, just west of the Country Club lake was approved from commercial to residential, at the recommendation of Zoning and Planning Committee. The change will allow two houses to be sold as residential.

Consensus was to move forward with qualifying engineers, toward a CDBG grant application this fall for up to $600,000 that would be used to update the city sewer lagoons. Unanimous approval was given for purchase of a $46,000 commercial slope mower from municipal equipment reserve fund to replace a 1998 model that has quit and was used to mow the lagoons.

Insurance rates for the city have risen considerably, as the insurance carrier has reclassified the buildings on the Koester Block as historic. The insurance agent is contesting the increase. Appointments by the mayor of Bobbi Price as Municipal Judge, and Megan Voracek as City Prosecutor through the end of this year were approved.