UPDATED Covid-19 Travel Mandate for Norton County
April 24th, 2020
To help stop the spread of Covid-19, Dr. Glenda Maurer, Norton County Health Officer, is now mandating a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for Norton County Citizens:
NEW ADDITIONAL NEBRASKA COUNTY- DAWSON COUNTY (which includes Lexington) if you have traveled to Dawson County on or after April 24th, 2020
Traveled to the following Nebraska Counties on or after April 17th, 2020
Buffalo county (which includes Kearney)
Hall county (which includes Grand Island)
Adams county (which includes Hastings)
*****Anyone traveling to these areas for essential work or medical appointments are considered exempt.
These Nebraska counties listed above are in addition to the KDHE travel quarantine list that has been in place. The current locations on KDHE’s travel quarantine list are the following:
Traveled to Connecticut on or after April 6th
Traveled to Louisiana or anywhere in Colorado on or after March 27th
Traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission (California, Florida, New York and Washington State) on or after March 15th
Traveled to Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23rd
Traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15th
Traveled internationally on or after March 15th
Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. You should quarantine at home for 14 days since your last contact with the case. (A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.)
The basis of these travel mandates is to reduce the exposure and prevent the spread of Covid-19. These mandates will remain in effect until vacated by the Norton County Health Officer.
Sincerely,
Dr. Glenda Maurer
Norton County Health Officer