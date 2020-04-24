UPDATED Covid-19 Travel Mandate for Norton County

April 24th, 2020

To help stop the spread of Covid-19, Dr. Glenda Maurer, Norton County Health Officer, is now mandating a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for Norton County Citizens:

NEW ADDITIONAL NEBRASKA COUNTY- DAWSON COUNTY (which includes Lexington) if you have traveled to Dawson County on or after April 24th, 2020

Traveled to the following Nebraska Counties on or after April 17th, 2020

Buffalo county (which includes Kearney)

Hall county (which includes Grand Island)

Adams county (which includes Hastings)

*****Anyone traveling to these areas for essential work or medical appointments are considered exempt.

These Nebraska counties listed above are in addition to the KDHE travel quarantine list that has been in place. The current locations on KDHE’s travel quarantine list are the following:

Traveled to Connecticut on or after April 6th

Traveled to Louisiana or anywhere in Colorado on or after March 27th

Traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission (California, Florida, New York and Washington State) on or after March 15th

Traveled to Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23rd

Traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15th

Traveled internationally on or after March 15th

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. You should quarantine at home for 14 days since your last contact with the case. (A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.)

The basis of these travel mandates is to reduce the exposure and prevent the spread of Covid-19. These mandates will remain in effect until vacated by the Norton County Health Officer.

Sincerely,

Dr. Glenda Maurer

Norton County Health Officer