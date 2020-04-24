U.S.D. 211 BOARD VACANCY

NEWS RELEASE

The Board of Education of Unified School District 211 has a board member position that is now vacant, Board Position 7, representing patrons at large.

If you take pride in the Norton Schools, reside within the school district boundaries, and are interested in having a part in the education of our children, please submit a letter of interest no later than May 7, 2020, to Clerk of the Board, 105 E Waverly, Norton KS 67654. Appointment will be made at the regular meeting of the Board of Education on May 11, 2020.

Applicants should include the reasons why they are interested in serving as a member of the board. The board will appoint a person to fill thevacancy for a term which will run through January 10, 2022.