The Norton County Treasurer’s Office would like to remind everyone that the 2nd HALF OF TAXES ARE DUE MAY 10, 2020.

Payment Options:

Locked drop box on the west side of the Courthouse

Mail in payment

On-Line payment (if no delinquent taxes) www.kansas.gov/propertytax

Property taxes are collected at the local and county level and involve multiple jurisdictions, funding streams, and budgets. Most real estate taxes provide the majority of funding for critical functions; therefore, payment deadlines cannot be changed.

The Treasurer’s Office is still processing all transactions. We are issuing vehicle renewals, all title work and tax payments through our locked drop box on the west side of the courthouse and using the cooler underneath the drop box for customers to pick up forms we need completed and their finished transactions. We highly encourage everyone to continue to renew their vehicles and complete any new title work timely to help defer the high-volume demand when we are back open.

People with the last name beginning with C or D, or businesses beginning with the letter C or D, vehicle renewals are due April 30, 2020. Remember to include your current proof of insurance for each vehicle being renewed. Please indicate if you would like to purchase a wildlife and parks permit.