Amber Alert – Isaac De La Garza

By
Derek Nester
-

Amber Alert Notice

————
Abductee(s):
————
Name: Marco De La Garza
Height:  feet  inches
Weight: 
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 7 years
Gender: Male
Description: 
Last Seen: traveling from Tekamah Nebraska in the suspect vehicle.
Name: Isaac De La Garza
Height:  feet  inches
Weight: 
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Age: 4 years
Gender: Male
Description: 
Last Seen: traveling from Tekamah Nebraska in the suspect vehicle.

———–
Suspect(s):
———–
Name: Tanner Joel Leichleiter
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 165
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Green
Age: 30 years
Gender: Male
Description: 

———–
Vehicle(s):
———–
License: Nebraska 31-F325
Make: Ford
Model: Expedition
Color: White
Year: 2009
Description: 

——————-
Latest Information:
——————-
2020-04-20 10:27:22.183: On 04-20-2020, at 10:02am, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) contacted the KBI and requested that a Kansas AMBER Alert be issued.  

The NSP indicated that the two victims had been forcibly taken by the suspect in Tekamah, Nebraska.  During their investigation, they located information that indicated he may be traveling southbound Highway 81 into Kansas.  The suspect is known to carry a handgun and is considered armed. 

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle.  If you have other information about the suspect, children, or event, call 1-800-KS-CRIME.
2020-04-20 10:28:03.098: The Kansas AMBER Alert will update with additional photos and information when it is available.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information

Previous articleFarmers Cooperative Constructs New Dry Fertilizer Facility
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR