Amber Alert – Isaac De La Garza

Amber Alert Notice

————

Abductee(s):

————

Name: Marco De La Garza

Height: feet inches

Weight:

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Age: 7 years

Gender: Male

Description:

Last Seen: traveling from Tekamah Nebraska in the suspect vehicle.

Name: Isaac De La Garza

Height: feet inches

Weight:

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Age: 4 years

Gender: Male

Description:

Last Seen: traveling from Tekamah Nebraska in the suspect vehicle.

———–

Suspect(s):

———–

Name: Tanner Joel Leichleiter

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 165

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Green

Age: 30 years

Gender: Male

Description:

———–

Vehicle(s):

———–

License: Nebraska 31-F325

Make: Ford

Model: Expedition

Color: White

Year: 2009

Description:

——————-

Latest Information:

——————-

2020-04-20 10:27:22.183: On 04-20-2020, at 10:02am, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) contacted the KBI and requested that a Kansas AMBER Alert be issued.

The NSP indicated that the two victims had been forcibly taken by the suspect in Tekamah, Nebraska. During their investigation, they located information that indicated he may be traveling southbound Highway 81 into Kansas. The suspect is known to carry a handgun and is considered armed.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information about the suspect, children, or event, call 1-800-KS-CRIME.

2020-04-20 10:28:03.098: The Kansas AMBER Alert will update with additional photos and information when it is available.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information