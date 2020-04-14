Former Royals Manager Jim Frey Passes Away At The Age Of 88

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (April 14, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals are saddened to hear of the passing of former manager Jim Frey at the age of 88. Frey managed the Royals to their first American League championship and World Series appearance in 1980. He posted a 127-105 record in his two years (1980-81) at the helm. Prior to joining the Royals, Frey’s post-playing career included stints as a scout and minor league manager, before being named to Earl Weaver’s coaching staff with the Baltimore Orioles in 1970, the same season they O’s won the World Series title. He remained with Baltimore, participating in two more Fall Classics, before being named the sixth full-time manager in Royals history on October 24, 1979.

After serving on the New York Mets’ coaching staff for two seasons (1982-83), Frey managed the Chicago Cubs (1984-86) to an NL East title, finishing his big league managerial career with a 323-287 mark. He also served as the Cubs’ general manager from 1987-91, helping them win another division title in 1989. He most recently served as Vice Chairman of the Independent Somerset Patriots of the Atlantic League.

A left-handed-hitting outfielder, Frey played 14 seasons of minor league ball in the Boston/Milwaukee Braves, Brooklyn Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals’ organizations, before retiring as a player in 1963.