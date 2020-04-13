Easter Celebrations Break From Traditions This Year Due To COVID-19

Easter weekend was in many ways a break from traditions. Family gatherings were decidedly smaller, traditional community Easter egg hunts took a different twist, some with drive by decorations.

The Easter Bunny was spotted downtown in a pickup bed during the Friday night cruise, and Marysville firemen took the furry fellow about town on a fire truck to greet kids Saturday afternoon. Traditional Easter services were mostly online versions this year, Mt Calvary Lutheran took it a step further with a drive in service, broadcast live on KNDY. The parking lot was full, but cold and rainy conditions limited any overflow crowd.

Oregon Trail Presbyterian Ministries also aired an Easter Sunday service on KNDY, but opted for a recorded version instead of a drive in service when the weather forecast changed.