Agriculture Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board to Meet Via Conference Call April 17

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 17. This is a regularly scheduled board meeting that will be held via conference call.

The mission of the KDA Agricultural Marketing, Advocacy and Outreach Team is to serve all Kansans through innovative programming and delivering solutions designed to create an environment that facilitates growth and expansion in agriculture while increasing pride in and awareness of the state’s largest industry — agriculture.

The meeting is open to the public. To request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the conference call, please contact Kerry Wefald, agriculture marketing director, at 785-564-6758 or Kerry.Wefald@ks.gov.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.