Department of Commerce Introduces Live Chat To Help Businesses Applying For SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans

Topeka, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Commerce launched a Live Chat feature on its COVID-19 Response webpage today specifically to provide support to Kansas businesses and nonprofits applying for Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the U.S. Small Business Association.

The SBA approved Governor Laura Kelly’s disaster declaration request for all 105 Kansas counties, making low-interest, long-term loans available for Kansas businesses to fund fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the impact of COVID-19. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations.

“The Department of Commerce doesn’t administer the SBA disaster loans, but we can help our business partners across the state navigate the application process,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “We know this is a challenging time for Kansas companies, and we are moving swiftly and aggressively to get them the support they need.”

The Department’s team of regional project managers attended training provided by the SBA and various lenders, which prepared them to provide guidance to Kansas businesses applying for SBA loan funding. “We fast tracked the training with our partners to ensure we could provide immediate support to the businesses who need it right now,” Toland said.

Businesses can apply for SBA loans at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. Commerce representatives will be available via the Live Chat function from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday at https://kansascommerce.gov/covid-19-response.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.