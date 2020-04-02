North Central Kansas Area Business & Community Changes Due To COVID-19 – 4/2/2020

Brown’s Electronics & Beloit Entertainment Center are both still open 9-5, however the doors are locked. They are offering curbside services. Call ahead at 738-3332 before visiting.

Due to the current stay at home order, Ost Furniture & Cabinetry LLC in Mankato is

Closed. They appreciate everyone’s business and looks forward to serving you again in the near future!

Simmons Furniture of Osborne will be temporarily closed due to the governor’s stay at home order. During this time, Simmons will be taking calls if you need refrigerators, freezers, washers, and ranges. Please call 346-2008 or 282-0563 and they will be happy to help you.

Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts in Beloit is open, but in-store shopping is not accessible. Can assist you curbside with any parts needs. Call 738-2201

Mankato Harmony UMC is closed until further notice

All Cawker City public restrooms, playgrounds and the golf course club house are closed to the public by order of the Mitchell Co. Health Dept. Also a notice has been posted at the BALL OF TWINE to not touch at the time due to the COVID-19.

Kettle in Beloit is closed thru April 19th. They plan to reopen on Monday, April 20th.

Beloit Typewriter is open, will deliver curbside or you can go inside to pick up your order. Feel free to call ahead at 738-2028.

L&M Liquor in Downs sales floor is closed, but they are open via the walk up window only. Hours are the same. Call in your orders at 454-3538.

Mankato Professional Pharmacy’s doors are locked but they are open. Call 378-3183 or toll free 1-800-439-3183 to order your prescriptions or over the counter needs. When you arrive at the pharmacy, just let the staff know you are there and they will deliver curbside to your car. Prescriptions can also be mailed or those will have limited in-town delivery to those unable to get out.

Miller Hardware, LLC in Downs doors are closed, still open offering curbside service. Call in your order at 454-6231.

Jewell Implement in Jewell’s doors to the public are closed, but they are still open to

serve and help their customers. Call 428-3261 and they will help you with parts,

service, and sales.

Goddard Repair in Beloit is open for business as usual but their lobby and waiting area are closed. Call 738-2140

Krier’s Auto Parts in Beloit is open for business, trying to do parts sales curbside and delivery. Call ahead at 738-3526 and they will bring out your order.

Beloit Auto & Truck Plaza has curbside service available. They can still service your vehicle and can show you the vehicles they have. Call 738-3573 and they will come out to you! They are offering pick up and delivery of service vehicles within city limits!

Hansen Auction & Realty in Beloit is strictly online auctions right now with curbside pickup for load out. Call them at 738-8932 and they will bring their items out to you.

Mankato Express in Mankato still open with normal hours.

Ackerman Supply in Beloit & Osborne is open, but will the following rules until further notice: 1. NO Loitering: Please have a need to be in the store as too many people in one place is a health risk. 2. One Person Per Family: One person should come into the store to pick up their items for the family to reduce the spread of the virus. Additional members will be asked to wait outside. 3. Call and Collect: If you are uncomfortable coming into the store, they will bring your items out to you.

BELOIT BUICK GMC ‘s lobby is closed but they’re open for business. The shop is open for service, The Parts Counter is open for ordering and consultation. Call 738-3511 to make payments. Pictures, videos, and detailed information available on all units available by phone or email. For service appointments they are offering to pick up and then return your vehicle in Mitchell County.Given Grace Floral & Décor in Beloit: storefront is closed, but they are still open for business. Call or text 620-271-7624. Visit their website, givengracefloral.com, or Email givengrace@nckcn.com or message them via their facebook page.

Becker Autos & Trailers Camper SuperCenter in Beloit is open but their lobby is closed. Please call or text them at 534-1227 to make an appointment to shop or if you are needing service work done. When you arrive, honk and they will send someone out to help you.

Wholesale Liquor on HWY 24 in Beloit is offering drive-thru service for your convenience and safety. To save time, call ahead at 738-3899 to have your order ready when you arrive.

Boettcher Supply has normal business hours, but their doors are closed. The outdoor power division can be reached at 738-2090 and the Electrical/Plumbing division can be reached at calling or texting 738-5781. They will continue to run their delivery truck and are happy to provide local curbside delivery.

The Osborne County Treasurer’s office will not be renewing driver’s licenses until further notice.

Osborne business info and other area business info associated by COVID-19 is on http://www.kdcountry94.com and on our KD Facebook Page.

Solomon Valley Home Center in Beloit is currently offering curb side services. They ask that you call ahead for your material. You can pull up to the store and call for your merchandise, and they will bring it to your vehicle. SVHC will also make deliveries to your doorsteps if necessary. Payment can be made by putting on your charge account at the store, by credit card, and as last resort by check. They are not taking cash.

Heart Choices has closed their doors during business hours at their Beloit and Concordia locations. Please call one of those locations near you before coming, if possible, let them know of your need. Staff members will get the items you need and have them ready for you. Osborne clients may call 345-3315 and Smith Center clients can call 620-7718 to arrange for supplies and services.

S&S Drug front end in Beloit is closed to the public, but they are offering curbside pickup, free mailing, and free delivery. Customers can also text their pharmacy needs to 534-9615.

Heartland Choice Meats in Beloit is still open, but their lobby closed. Call 738-6427 to arrange pick up. They will bring out your orders.

Zachary’s Ace Hardware’s doors in Beloit are closed to the public, but you can call in your orders 738-3121 or 738-3213 and they will have your orders ready for you to pick up.

Despite their doors being locked, Gray Drug & Fountain in Beloit is still open during normal business hours! For any refills/OTC/fountain needs call them at 534-1200. They will gladly bring them to your car, deliver, or mail them to you.

Ray’s Apple Market in Beloit has new hours which are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. They are asking that you limit your grocery shoppers to one family member. They are also asking you to NOT bring in your reusable grocery bags. They are suspending their return policy until further notice. Please buy only what you need and leave something for the rest of your community.

H&R Block in Beloit remains open exclusively through drop off and digital services. They have a drop slot to facilitate the drop off service. Additionally, they offer digital drop off through an encrypted line which means clients upload their tax documents to their tax professional to have the return completed.

Cunningham Telephone & Cable offices are closed but their employees will be in the offices to answer your phone calls.

The Solomon Valley Cinema in Beloit, The Port Library in Beloit, Total Image in Beloit

and the NCK Wellness Center in Beloit are closed until further notice

Solomon Valley Transportation has suspended their services for the time being. This will affect Mitchell, Jewell and Osborne counties. Please call the office with any questions you might have at 534-2395

All buildings owned by the City of Cawker City are closed to the public. City employees will continue to work and the Clerk’s office will keep its normal hours of operation. Citizens may reach the Clerk’s office by calling 781-4713.

The Mitchell County Treasurer’s office has suspended the issuance of Driver’s Licenses and ID’s through April 3rd, 2020.

The Beloit Senior Center is temporarily discontinuing their in-house dining. They will continue to deliver to their home delivery folks and be available for quick meal pickups at their backdoor (east side of the building).

The Beloit United Methodist Church is switching to a radio broadcast only church service until further notice and all other church activities have been cancelled until further notice.

First Bank of Beloit, Solomon Valley Bank in Beloit, Guaranty State Bank & Trust Company, State Exchange Bank in Mankato, and State Bank of Downs:

Lobbies closed. Drive thru windows are open

Glen Elder City Hall is closed to the public.

The City is encouraging utility customers to use the following services to pay utility bills:

• Visit www.glenelder.com & pay online with GovPayNet

• Call City Hall to pay with a debit or credit card

• Those who prefer paying with a check can use the drop box at City Hall, 213 S. Market Street, or mail their payment to P.O. Box 55, Glen Elder, KS 67446.

call the City Clerk 785-545-3322 between the hours of 8:00 am – Noon and 1:00 – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Fouts Insurance is operational with regular hours, but with doors locked preferring to handle business electronically or remotely via email, phone, and text. Please utilize their website, www.foutsinsurance.com that provides links to each of our Companies to make payments.

Plum Creek: carry out and curbside to-go only

Dairy Queen: Curbside and drive thru

There is also some really good and recent information for small business owners at the Mitchell County Business Resource Facebook page and updated information on the COVID-19 situation also available on the Mitchell County Emergency Management and City of Beloit facebook pages along with our website, kdcountry94.com.