North Central Kansas Area Business & Community Changes Due To COVID-19 – 3/25/2020

Solomon Valley Home Center in Beloit is currently offering curb side services. They ask that you call ahead for your material. You can pull up to the store and call for your merchandise, and they will bring it to your vehicle. SVHC will also make deliveries to your doorsteps if necessary. Payment can be made by putting on your charge account at the store, by credit card, and as last resort by check. They are not taking cash.

Heart Choices has closed their doors during business hours at their Beloit and Concordia locations. Please call one of those locations near you before coming, if possible, let them know of your need. Staff members will get the items you need and have them ready for you. Osborne clients may call 345-3315 and Smith Center clients can call 620-7718 to arrange for supplies and services.

S&S Drug front end in Beloit is closed to the public, but they are offering curbside pickup, free mailing, and free delivery. Customers can also text their pharmacy needs to 534-9615.

Heartland Choice Meats in Beloit is still open, but their lobby closed. Call 738-6427 to arrange pick up. They will bring out your orders.

Zachary’s Ace Hardware’s doors are closed to the public, but you can call in your orders to at 738-3121 or 738-3213 and they will have your orders ready for you to pick up.

Despite their doors being locked, Gray Drug & Fountain in Beloit is still open during normal business hours! For any refills/OTC/fountain needs call them at 534-1200. They will gladly bring them to your car, deliver, or mail them to you.

Ray’s Apple Market in Beloit has new hours which are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. They are asking that you limit your grocery shoppers to one family member. They are also asking you to NOT bring in your reusable grocery bags. They are suspending their return policy until further notice. Please buy only what you need and leave something for the rest of your community.

H&R Block in Beloit remains open exclusively through drop off and digital services. They have a drop slot to facilitate the drop off service. Additionally, they offer digital drop off through an encrypted line which means clients upload their tax documents to their tax professional to have the return completed.

Solomon Valley Transportation has suspended their services for the time being. This will affect Mitchell, Jewell and Osborne counties. Please call the office with any questions you might have at 534-2395

All buildings owned by the City of Cawker City are closed to the public. City employees will continue to work and the Clerk’s office will keep its normal hours of operation. Citizens may reach the Clerk’s office by calling 781-4713.

The Mitchell County Treasurer’s office has suspended the issuance of Driver’s Licenses and ID’s through April 3rd, 2020.

The Beloit Senior Center is temporarily discontinuing their in-house dining. They will continue to deliver to their home delivery folks and be available for quick meal pickups at their backdoor (east side of the building).

The Solomon Valley Cinema in Beloit, The Port Library in Beloit and the NCK Wellness Center in Beloit are closed until further notice.

Church services for Mankato Harmony UMC will be decided week to week.

The Beloit United Methodist Church is switching to a radio broadcast only church service until further notice and all other church activities have been cancelled until further notice.

Cunningham Telephone & Cable offices are closed but their employees will be in the offices to answer your phone calls.

First Bank of Beloit, Solomon Valley Bank in Beloit, Guaranty State Bank & Trust Company, State Exchange Bank in Mankato, and State Bank of Downs:

Lobbies closed. Drive thru windows are open

Glen Elder City Hall is closed to the public.

The City is encouraging utility customers to use the following services to pay utility bills:

• Visit www.glenelder.com & pay online with GovPayNet

• Call City Hall to pay with a debit or credit card

• Those who prefer paying with a check can use the drop box at City Hall, 213 S. Market Street, or mail their payment to P.O. Box 55, Glen Elder, KS 67446.

call the City Clerk 785-545-3322 between the hours of 8:00 am – Noon and 1:00 – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Fouts Insurance is operational with regular hours, but with doors locked preferring to handle business electronically or remotely via email, phone, and text. Please utilize their website, www.foutsinsurance.com that provides links to each of our Companies to make payments.

Plum Creek: carry out and curbside to-go only

Dairy Queen: Curbside and drive thru

Kettle: carry out orders only

There is also some really good and recent information for small business owners at the Mitchell County Business Resource Facebook page and updated information on the COVID-19 situation also available on the Mitchell County Emergency Management and City of Beloit facebook pages along with our website, kdcountry94.com.

From Mitchell County Emergency Management

Please help our local medical community and First Responders.

If you or someone you know has the following items that you can donate please

contact us!!

*N95 masks

*Surgical masks

*Face shields

*Medical Gloves of any size

*Isolation gowns (homemade washable also accepted) preferably made with PVC

coated polyester or Nylon

*Homemade masks are accepted but will be used only if that’s all we have.

*Lysol Wipes

*hand sanitizer

They are trying to get these items through our state resources but it’s very limited. Call

738-7822 or email Becky Snook, Interim Emergency Manager, at

bsnook@mitchellcountyks.gov with where it can be picked up from anywhere in the

county.

They have coordinated with their local health professionals to be the point of contact to

get the supplies for them and distribute through our local network so they can focus on

the health of the community and have only one point of contact to get supplies. Please

do not take them straight to the hospital or health department. They will coordinate

picking up donations.

Thank you! We appreciate your commitment to helping our community and PLEASE

STAY HOME!!