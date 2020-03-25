Governor Announces Appointments To The Kansas Agricultural Remediation Board

Governor Laura Kelly appointed Jodi Guetterman, Kevin Dieckmann and reappointed Kamyar Nikoomanesh to the Kansas Agricultural Remediation Board.

The Board administers the Kansas Agricultural Remediation Fund and the remediation reimbursement program.

“Remediation is an important tool for production agriculture, public health, and environmental stewardship,” Kelly said. “The Board serves the important purpose of reimbursing Kansas farmers for these expenses, and I know that these appointees will work diligently to do so.”

Guetterman, Bucyrus, has been appointed to the seat reserved for agricultural producers.

Dieckmann, Olathe, has been appointed to the specialty chemical distributor seat.

Nikoomanesh, Lenexa, has been reappointed to the seat reserved for agricultural processors, and was also appointed as Chair of the board.