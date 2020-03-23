Tad Svendsen – Afternoons 2p-7p

I’ve been hooked on radio since I got my first portable set when I was nine years old. I started playing country music on the radio when I was 16, and have been heard on some of the best stations in the nation.

I’m a certified gadget fan, but I find I spend too much time charging batteries for my toys. I enjoy looking after the family farms, but don’t enjoy paying the bills. I also enjoy reading and learning, but discovered there’s a lot more to learn. I’m single, clean my own house, do my own laundry, and live with my roommate of 17 years, my dog Grady.