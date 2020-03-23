Tad Svendsen – Afternoons 2p-7p

By
Derek Nester
-
Tad Svendsen

I’ve been hooked on radio since I got my first portable set when I was nine years old. I started playing country music on the radio when I was 16, and have been heard on some of the best stations in the nation.

I’m a certified gadget fan, but I find I spend too much time charging batteries for my toys. I enjoy looking after the family farms, but don’t enjoy paying the bills. I also enjoy reading and learning, but discovered there’s a lot more to learn. I’m single, clean my own house, do my own laundry, and live with my roommate of 17 years, my dog Grady.

Previous articlePenny Mitchell – Middays 9a-2p
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR