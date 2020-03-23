Steve Harmon – Mornings 5a-9a

A “startlingly handsome” guy originally from 166th St. Flushing New York, after years of college classes at SUNY-Adirondack to lose that “NY accent” he found himself on stage with “Reba” winning a Country Music Award for Major Market Air Personality of the Year.

His mentors like Bob Kingsley have kept him on the straight and narrow and last year became a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame-Nashville. His life mission to entertain and talk about the personalities behind and making Country Music continues here, with Penny, Tad, Nikki and Rich. When not working you can find Harmon at local shelters trying to find pets their “forever homes.” #adoptdontshop