Steve Harmon – Mornings 5a-9a

By
Derek Nester
-
Steve Harmon

A “startlingly handsome” guy originally from 166th St. Flushing New York, after years of college classes at SUNY-Adirondack to lose that “NY accent” he found himself on stage with “Reba” winning a Country Music Award for Major Market Air Personality of the Year.

His mentors like Bob Kingsley have kept him on the straight and narrow and last year became a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame-Nashville. His life mission to entertain and talk about the personalities behind and making Country Music continues here, with Penny, Tad, Nikki and Rich. When not working you can find Harmon at local shelters trying to find pets their “forever homes.” #adoptdontshop

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

