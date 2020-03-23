Penny Mitchell – Middays 9a-2p

I was born in Colorado Springs, grew up in Canon City and am insanely proud to be a Colorado native. I met my husband in college at the campus radio station. Our first date was a media banquet; we got engaged three months later.

I was working in Colorado Springs at the time; my Dad came VERY close to putting a station bumper sticker on the back of his tux as he walked me down the aisle, but he knew my Mom would have murdered him. We decided to not have kids and instead are putting our veterinarian’s children through school. ;-) I am a voracious reader (I actually kind of hate television). I love to hike, I’ve climbed four of Colorado’s 14,000 foot mountains. I love to travel. I love ALL kinds of music. I still think radio is absolutely magical. You flip a switch, you’re suddenly no longer alone. It’s amazing.

Find Penny on Facebook