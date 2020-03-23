Penny Mitchell – Middays 9a-2p

By
Derek Nester
-
Penny Mitchell

I was born in Colorado Springs, grew up in Canon City and am insanely proud to be a Colorado native. I met my husband in college at the campus radio station. Our first date was a media banquet; we got engaged three months later.

I was working in Colorado Springs at the time; my Dad came VERY close to putting a station bumper sticker on the back of his tux as he walked me down the aisle, but he knew my Mom would have murdered him. We decided to not have kids and instead are putting our veterinarian’s children through school. ;-) I am a voracious reader (I actually kind of hate television). I love to hike, I’ve climbed four of Colorado’s 14,000 foot mountains. I love to travel. I love ALL kinds of music. I still think radio is absolutely magical. You flip a switch, you’re suddenly no longer alone. It’s amazing.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

