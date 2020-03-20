Kansas Department of Agriculture Plans for Reduced Staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. — At the direction of Governor Laura Kelly, the Kansas Department of Agriculture will be activating its Continuity of Operations Plan to work with a limited staff beginning March 23. The headquarters in Manhattan — as well as the field offices in Garden City, Parsons, Stafford, Stockton and Topeka — will all be closed to the public until further notice.

The agency’s primary mission areas and essential functions will continue, with a focus on maintaining the continuity of the food supply chain, protecting public health and safety, and protecting animal health.

“The farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses of Kansas are an integral part of the economic backbone of the state, as well as key to providing the food supply for the state and the nation,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “We will continue to provide support for these critical services.”

Messages left at the KDA main phone line (785-564-6700) will be returned as quickly as possible. Contact information for key KDA program areas, as well as other resources and ag-related guidance documents, can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/coronavirus.