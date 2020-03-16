Upcoming KDA Events Postponed, Cancelled

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kan. —   Based on the operational and workplace guidelines for state agencies shared over the weekend, the Kansas Department of Agriculture has made changes to plans for scheduled events through the next few weeks. The following events have either been cancelled or postponed to a later date:

• Focus on Food Safety training in Topeka, March 16: cancelled

• Interviews for the Executive Director of the Division of Conservation in Manhattan, March 18-19: postponed

• Agribusiness Development Workshop in Ashland, March 18: postponed

• Commercial Pesticide Applicator Certification Exam in Colby, March 18: cancelled

• Commercial Pesticide Applicator Certification Exam in Dodge City, March 19: cancelled

• Commercial Pesticide Applicator Certification Exam in Olathe, March 23: cancelled

• Focus on Food Safety training in Manhattan, March 24: cancelled

• Commercial Pesticide Applicator Certification Exam in Topeka, March 25: cancelled

• Agribusiness Development Workshop in Manhattan, March 25: postponed

• Kansas Dairy Industry Conference in Garden City, April 1: cancelled

• Livestock Export Seminar in Hays, April 3: postponed

More information may be added to this list in the future. As events are rescheduled, all efforts will be made to contact those who registered for the events to inform them about new plans.

All further changes to scheduling can be found on the KDA Schedule Changes document at http://www.agriculture.ks.gov/events.

