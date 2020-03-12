Big 12 Championships Immediately Suspended

The Big 12 Conference has announced the immediate suspension of all Conference championships until April 15, resulting in the cancellation of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships in Kansas City, along with its upcoming gymnastics and equestrian championships. Conducting future Big 12 championships this season will be evaluated and determined by April 15.

“After consultation with our Board of Directors it was decided that cancelling these championships was in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Details will be forthcoming on full refunds of ticket purchases for these championships.