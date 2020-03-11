Sporting KC Away Match at San Jose March 21st Postponed

(March 11, 2020) – Sporting Kansas City’s upcoming away match at the San Jose Earthquakes on March 21 has been postponed and will be rescheduled to be played at a later date, Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday.

The postponement was prompted by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department’s mandate barring gatherings of 1,000 or more people through the end of March due to COVID-19 concerns.

Major League Soccer will work with both Sporting Kansas City and the San Jose Earthquakes to determine a rescheduled date for the regular season match.