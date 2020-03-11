Royals Announce a Flurry of Roster Moves

KANSAS CITY, MO (March 10, 2020) – Following this afternoon’s spring training games, the Kansas City Royals announced several roster moves. The club has optioned left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin, outfielder Nick Heath and catcher Meibrys Viloria to Omaha (AAA) and infielder Jeison Guzmán to Wilmington (A+). Additionally, the Royals have sent pitchers Ofreidy Gómez, Arnaldo Hernandez and Jake Kalish, catchers MJ Melendez and Sebastian Rivero and infielders Gabriel Cancel, Kevin Merrell and Emmanuel Rivera to minor league camp.

Following today’s transactions, the Royals have 50 players in Major League Camp, which includes 16 non-roster invitees.