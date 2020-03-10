FOLLOWING ARE MINUTES AS ORIGINALLY WRITTEN. THEY HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION.

Regular Meeting Board of Education

Unified School District #211 March 9, 2020

7:30 P.M.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education USD 211, was called to order at 7:30pm at the Alice Tweed Center, 105 E. Waverly, Norton, Kansas, by Sean Kats, President. Six members were present so a quorum was declared.

MEMBERS PRESENT: OTHERS PRESENT:

Sean Kats, President Phil Wilson – Superintendent Deena Wente, Vice-President Gina Riley – Clerk

Nathan Donahey Corey Roy – Principal

Jennifer Miller Dustin McEwen – Principal

Craig Renner Julie Schrum – Principal

Michael Terry Gail Roy – NTA Rep Sara Terry – EES Teacher

MEMBERS ABSENT: Keith Hauser – Technology Director

Jamie Amlong Ashley Billips, Caroline Howsden, Shelby Mann – NCHS Teachers Donna Ward, Dave Ward, Rod Maddy, Kristen Fahrenbruch – Patrons

Bill Johnson – Arrived @ 7:34 Lucas Melvin – Arrived @ 7:46

No items were removed from the consent agenda.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Michael Terry, to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0. Approved in the consent agenda were the agenda for March 9, 2020, as presented; minutes for the regular meeting of February 10, 2020 and monthly bills, transfers, and payroll. Bills and payroll approved for payment total:

Call to Order Quorum

Consent Agenda

PAYROLL BILLS

General Fund $ 362,338.97 $ 2,743.03

CTE 6,864.97 318.83

Capital Outlay 671.05

Food Service 21,372.47 25,242.56

Title IV-A 2,550.00

Textbook Revolving 2,662.50

Title I 9,183.37

Special Education 10,697.44

At-Risk 57,168.73

Professional Development 149.08 785.12

Supplemental General 19,316.95 48,237.00

Butler Scholarship 2,000.00

Della Connell Scholarship 1,833.34

Regular Meeting – March 9, 2020 Page 2

Title II-A 247.90 2,184.86

Steichen Scholarship 500.00

Tansill Trust Scholarship 416.67

Gifts & Grants 307.35

$ 487,339.88 $ 90,452.31

There were no comments from the public.

Supt. Wilson congratulated the NCHS Wrestling team on their state championship, along with the three individual champions. He also congratulated the boys and girls basketball teams for their successful seasons, falling just short of a state tournament qualification. He reminded the board that spring break was March 16 through 20th. He said that a hot topic right now is the Coronavirus, and that the district has received information from the state about prevention and how to be prepared for a possible outbreak. He regretted to inform the board that although two staff members are working on getting certified to teach drivers education, due to delays in the program, approvals through the state will not be completed in time for the district to offer drivers education courses this summer. Lastly, Mr. Wilson invited NCHS Principal, Julie Schrum, to share plans with the board about a new student project at the high school. Ms. Schrum informed the board about a student run coffee shop being started in the high school library for students and staff. The project will have limited operation times, follow state nutrition guidelines for food and beverages offered during school hours, and will begin operating after spring break.

NCHS Principal, Julie Schrum, presented new CTE pathway options that the high school would like to offer and new class offerings that would be included with those pathways. NCHS Teachers – Ashley Billips, Caroline Howsden, and Shelby Mann – were present to explain the new classes and answer questions from the board. Motion by Craig Renner, seconded by Nathan Donahey, to approve the new classes and CTE pathways as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Donna Ward gave a background of the sign that sits in front of the junior high school building and presented a proposal for repairing the sign from its currently worn condition. She asked the board to consider making repairs to the sign. The board withheld a decision at this time to allow for additional research regarding repairs and funding.

Sara Terry left the meeting at 8:20pm.

EES Principal, Corey Roy, provided the board with information about the summer school plans for this upcoming summer at Eisenhower Elementary. It will be scheduled in two week blocks after the end of the current school year and before the beginning of the next school year, using the same teachers as previous years – Kim Fiscus, Gail Roy, and Teresa Schulze. Approximately 50-60 students have participated in previous years. Motion by Nathan Donahey, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to approve the summer school plans and teachers as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Caroline Howsden, Shelby Mann, Ashley Billips, and Lucas Melvin left the meeting at 8:35pm.

Comments

from Public Supt. Report

Curriculum Update / Path- way Changes

NJHS Sign

EES Summer School

Regular Meeting – March 9, 2020 Page 3

Donna Ward, Dave Ward, Rod Maddy and Kristen Farhrenbruch left the meeting at 8:40pm.

Supt. Wilson presented capital outlay funds that have been committed on current projects and purchases and presented a five year outline of planned and potential expenditures for the board to discuss. No action was taken at this time.

Technology Director, Keith Hauser, presented bids for chromebooks for the 5th and 9th grades according to the developed rotation plan for student chromebooks. He also presented a bid for Apple laptop computers for certified staff, which run on a four year rotation and are purchased under a lease option. Motion by Michael Terry, seconded by Deena Wente, to approve the purchase of 125 Lenovo 100e 2nd Gen Intel Chromebooks with cases and licenses from DHE Computer Systems for $29,618.20 and 80 MacBook Air Laptops from Apple Inc. for $98,120.00. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Nathan Donahey, seconded by Michael Terry, to give permission to sell surplus used computers, laptops and chromebooks, with teachers and senior students given the first option to purchase their laptop or chromebook. Motion carried 6-0.

Keith Hauser left the meeting at 9:06pm.

Jennifer Miller presented a recap of the last NCKSEC board meeting and Deena Wente gave a review of the last curriculum council meeting. The PDC committee did not meet.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to go into executive session to discuss personnel job assignments pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 9:30pm. Motion carried 6-

0. Supt. Wilson and Principals Schrum, McEwen and Roy stayed in the executive session.

Bill Johnson and Gail Roy left the meeting at 9:16. The Board returned to open meeting at 9:30pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Michael Terry, to go into executive session to discuss personnel job assignments pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 9:37pm. Motion carried 6-

0. Supt. Wilson stayed in the executive session.

Julie Schrum, Corey Roy, and Dustin McEwen left the meeting at 9:32pm. The Board returned to open meeting at 9:37pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to go into executive session to discuss personnel job assignments pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 9:48pm. Motion carried 6-

0. Supt. Wilson stayed in the executive session.

The Board returned to open meeting at 9:48pm.

Capital Outlay Review

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to accept the resignation of Joan Hale as Drama Club/Fall Play Sponsor, with great appreciation for her many years of service. Motion carried 6-0.

President Sean Kats adjourned the meeting at 9:50pm.

Gina Riley

Clerk of the Board

Accept Resignation

Adjourn