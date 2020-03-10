Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 3/9/2020

The Marysville City Council met Monday and formally approved accepting a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant that would fund construction of a new fire station, on city owned property on north 20th street, two blocks north of U.S. Highway 36 just outside Feldhausen Field. The city will contribute some $900,000 toward construction costs.

Council member Terry Hughes suggested keeping financing dollars local, and spoke of the potential of a lease back, which would result in roughly the same level of investment over a ten-year term. Council member Colleen Behrens cautioned that a precedent of not accepting the grant could impact ability to attract future grant funding. Consensus was to move forward as quickly as possible, and a motion to accept the grant and proceed was passed. It was emphasized that any bonds issued would not result in a tax increase for residents.

A motion to move forward with application for a $1 million grant that would continue work replacing sections of U.S. Highway 77 south with concrete to the Spring Creek overpass. The work would be done in 2022-23, and this is a third application for the project. City contribution would amount to $637,000.

Approval was given for the annual Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt in the city park Saturday, April 4th, and Lions Park for the UMC Easter Egg Hunt April 11th.

Consensus was to move forward with adjustments made by engineers for grading and redeveloping parts of the Lakeview Sports Complex, to include a shift in parking, and additional parking space, and a multipurpose field. Comment was to make sure that drainage issues are considered in any grading.

The City Administrator was given authority to bid up to $50,000 for purchase of one or two newer used dump trucks, with a couple of older units that are due for replacement. Council approved going out for bid for continuation of waterline work this spring on Laramie and Jenkins from 17th – 20th streets.

A proposed new wage scale was discussed, with some revisions to the current plan, including pay for reserve police officers. Council member Diane Schroller suggested that the matter be discussed further at an upcoming council workshop, allowing for consideration of options.

City Administrator Austin St. John reported that water and sewer funds were up, and that the sales tax fund had also increased by some $60,000.

It was mentioned that a local group is pursuing continuation of services and programs offered through Marysville Sport and Recreation as their contract is expiring.

Approval was granted allowing one-way traffic in the alley from 10th to 11th streets, between Center and Carolina throughout the duration of the U.S. Highway 36/77 intersection work currently underway.

A correction to the recent city newsletter was noted, with spring cleanup week in Marysville scheduled April 20th –23rd.